Kaka uncertain of Orlando future as he targets MLS play-offs

Kaka is unsure where he will be playing in 2018 but the former AC Milan and Real Madrid star remains focused on leading Orlando City to the MLS play-offs for the first time in their short history.
Orlando captain Kaka is in the final year of his contract and the 35-year-old World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner is not certain to remain at the club.
Kaka has scored three goals in 14 MLS appearances this season, as injuries limited his participation in 2017.
And while his future remains uncertain, the 92-cap Brazil international is only worried about reaching the play-offs, with Orlando two points outside of the post-season positions after 21 matches.
"I don't know what will happen next season," Kaka said in an exclusive interview with Omnisport.
"In this moment, I'm really focused to finish the season with Orlando and make the play-offs for the first time.
"After that, I will decide on what is the best thing for me and for them."
Kaka left Milan to join Orlando in their inaugural MLS season in 2014, and the veteran has overseen significant growth and improvement in that time.
Orlando moved into their new stadium this year – the 25,500-seat Orlando City Stadium, which features a touching tribute to the 49 victims who lost their lives in a 2016 nightclub shooting.
The permanent rainbow-coloured seats are for each victim killed in the mass shooting at Pulse – a gay-friendly nightclub.
Orlando also boasts one of the largest and most vibrant supporter bases in American football, something Kaka is proud of.
"I'm very happy with my decision to come here and join this club," he added. "What I've seen these past three years, it's amazing. How this league is growing and improving.
"This franchise is growing and attracting supporters, new players coming. It's going up and I think MLS will be one of the best leagues in the future."
