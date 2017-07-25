Gonzalo Higuain knows he needs to improve his Champions League scoring record and says Juventus are determined to make amends for their defeat in last season's final.
The Argentine striker has scored 18 goals in Europe's top competition over the course of his career at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus, five of which came last season, when the Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 by Zinedine Zidane's Blancos in the final.
Higuain's return from 12 games in Europe last term pales in comparison to Lionel Messi's 11 goals from nine games, or Cristiano Ronaldo's 12 in 13, and he agreed with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri's assertion that he can improve.
"Allegri says I need to score more in the Champions League? He's right," the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by Football Italia.
"We're thinking of the new year, which will be harder and longer. We're motivated and we really want to make up for last year.
"I always want to win and score more, even if we'd won the Champions League last year we couldn't have let up."
Ronaldo's pair of goals either side of half-time badly damaged the hopes of a Juventus side that had conceded just three times en route to the final in Cardiff, but Higuain is keen for his team-mates to bury those memory by going one better in 2017-18.
"We had a very good approach, for the first 10 or 15 minutes we were better than Madrid," he said.
"In the second half they were more angry, we relaxed and they massacred us. We could have done more, but the past is the past.
"Allegri is right when he says the final shouldn't discredit our whole season. In two days we went from being the best team in Europe to an ordinary one.
"We don't feel like the best team in Europe, but we're not ordinary either. We can fight with the best."
|Neymar will make right decision amid PSG links - Kaka
|Wagner backs Liverpool to win the league
|Monaco deny world-record €180m Real Madrid deal for Mbappe – report
|Higuain: I need to score more in Europe
|Real Madrid ´would be alright´ but Dolberg in no rush to leave Ajax
|Mane, Ings back in full Liverpool training
|Mahrez would do great things at Roma – Gonalons
|Real Madrid want a top-class French striker, Lyon president claims
|Bernat has surgery on ankle ligament tear
|Higuain wants Dybala at Juventus but ´can´t point a gun at his head´
|I want more trophies – Ronaldo confirms Real Madrid stay
|Aulas: PSG signing Neymar for record fee is risky
|Klopp unfazed by Mourinho, Man United
|WATCH: Mourinho crashes Lingard interview
|Lukaku aiming to emulate Ronaldo at Man United
|Man City arrivals have brought trophy hunger back - Kompany
|Better than Suarez & Van Persie: Opta stat proves West Ham have a bargain in Hernandez
|Wolf signs on with promoted Stuttgart
|Striker Hernandez completes £16m West Ham switch
|Lukaku reveals how Pogba talked him into Man Utd move
|Morata: It was my destiny to play for Conte
|´All good!´ - Keita and Demme make up after Leipzig spat
|Bernardeschi joins Juventus for €40m
|Wolfsburg out of race for AC Milan´s Suso
|Cassano delivers third U-turn in baffling week to confirm retirement
|Bailly to miss Man Utd´s Super Cup clash with Real Madrid
|Riedewald reunited with De Boer at Crystal Palace
|Neymar ´would be welcome´ at Real Madrid, jokes Casemiro
|James & Ancelotti back Morata for Chelsea success
|I don´t think Pique was joking – Alba confident Neymar will stay
|Maldini hails Bonucci capture and backs Milan for Champions League challenge
|RB Leipzig´s Demme escapes serious injury after reported Keita bust-up
|Inter 1 Lyon 0: United target Perisic impresses as Jovetic nets winner
|Leaving so soon? Cassano the latest in football´s long list of short stays
|You´ll miss me! – Mbappe bids farewell to new Manchester City signing Mendy
|I always wanted Manchester City, says new signing Mendy
|Cassano quits Verona as saga takes another twist
|Manchester City spree continues with Mendy arrival
|Dortmund rule out selling Sokratis to Juventus
|Milan coach Montella hopes Scudetto can become ´a concrete goal´
|Martial is a defender´s nightmare, says Lingard
|Pedro suffered facial fractures, Conte confirms
|Bale gunning for more Real Madrid success as United speculation ends
|Ancelotti rules out Vidal sale, Sanches departure ´a possibility´
|Van Dijk left out of Southampton´s pre-season trip
|Bernardeschi attends Juventus medical ahead of €40m switch
|Bayern president labels big spending ´a sign of weakness´ amid Neymar rumours
|I sent 10 messages a day - Montella pestered Milan chiefs to attempt Bonucci coup
|Defoe dreaming of World Cup call-up
|MLS Review: Timbers, Sounders claim important conference wins
|Mexico 0 Jamaica 1: Late Lawrence stunner sinks defending champions
|Vardy: I have no regrets after turning down Arsenal
|Conte believes Fabregas could be key for Chelsea
|Blanc: Difficult for Verratti to leave PSG
|Mourinho praises Martial but wants consistency from United star
|Morata backed for Chelsea success by Spanish duo
|Zidane: I haven´t asked for a forward amid Mbappe links
|Henry: Messi´s development not yet over
|De Boer compares Zaha to Neymar
|Neymar could take PSG to next level – Blanc
|Real Madrid 1 Manchester United 1 (1-2 pens): De Gea proves his worth to Mourinho
|Belotti scores in Torino win, Terry lifts bizarre Cup of Traditions
|PSG cannot get Sanchez so they go for Neymar - Wenger
|De Rossi: Juventus have no weaknesses
|He´s staying - Pique eases Barcelona fears over Neymar
|Bordeaux to sign Arsenal flop Wellington Silva
|Markovic free to leave Liverpool, says Klopp
|WATCH: Insane hailstorm leads to friendly cancellation
|Terry lifts bizarre trophy as Aston Villa claim Cup of Traditions crown
|Kolarov: Lazio was a good experience, but they are my rivals
|Dybala not worth as much as Neymar - Chiellini
|Ronaldo: Being better than Messi is my motivation
|Lahm named German Footballer of the Year 2017 after retirement
|Danilo sets out Man City Champions League ambition
|Neymar will stay at Barcelona, insists Marlon
|Cahill named new Chelsea captain by Conte
|Kenedy ´strongly reprimanded´ as Chelsea apologise again to people of China
|Klopp expects Can stay after ´good talks´ over new Liverpool contract
|Perisic can leave if Manchester United make serious offer – Spalletti
|Shaw, Young and Rojo have ´no chance´ for start of new season
|Rooney one of the best in his position - Koeman
|Leaving on a jet plane - Mendy flies off to LA as Man City move nears
|Bilic hails arrival of ´massive player´ Arnautovic
|Bosz: Aubameyang to China talk is ´nonsense´
|El Salvador´s Romero banned for biting Altidore
|Real Madrid defender Danilo joins Manchester City
|Pedro travels home after suffering concussion
|MLS Review: Villa, New York City end Chicago run as Dallas go top
|Costa Rica 0 United States 2: Dempsey equals Donovan record in win
|Valverde: Barcelona must keep Neymar
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Tottenham 4: Eriksen, Alderweireld score stunning goals
|De Gea definitely staying at Man United – Mourinho
|Mourinho rules out United move for Bale
|Juventus 1 Barcelona 2: Neymar shines with superb brace
|Rooney scores again for Everton as Sevilla are shocked