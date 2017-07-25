Bardsley bolsters Burnley backline options

Burnley have bolstered their defensive options ahead of the 2017-18 season with the signing of Phil Bardsley on a two-year contract from Premier League rivals Stoke City.

Bardsley is the fourth close-season arrival at Turf Moor and second from Stoke, the experienced defender following Jonathan Walters who made the switch earlier this month.

Under the deal Burnley will pay Stoke £750,000 for Bardsley's services, and that figure could rise to £1.5million depending on performance-related add-ons.

Now the 32-year-old is anxious to get going at Turf Moor, where he spent six games on loan from Manchester United in 2006.

"I'm delighted to be back," Bardsley told Clarets Player. "It's a club that's going in the right direction with a fantastic manager and a great group of players which I'm looking forward to being part of.

"It's a well-knitted group which did fantastically well last year and hopefully I can bring something to the squad.

"There's still fire in the belly to achieve things in football and what a great chance. Coming back here and playing again at Turf Moor is going to be a great challenge and one I'm looking forward to.

BREAKING | Fourth summer signing checks-in at Turf Moor... pic.twitter.com/hg5vcoB97C — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 25, 2017

"All the fundamentals are here, with the new training ground, the manager looking to kick on with the club and the players he's brought in are very good players.

"I played with Jonny Walters and the brief chat I had with him, he couldn't speak highly enough of the place.

"I didn't need much convincing but it's always nice to get re-assurances from people like Jon. He says he's loving it and the same as me, I just can't wait to get going."