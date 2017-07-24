You´ll miss me! – Mbappe bids farewell to new Manchester City signing Mendy

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe says he will be missed by Benjamin Mendy following the full-back's move to Manchester City.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that Mendy has joined on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £52million.

Mbappe sent a good-luck message to his compatriot on Twitter but could not resist teasing Mendy for his decision to leave Stade Louis II.

"All the best to you, my buddy," the 18-year-old wrote. "You'll soon miss me!"

Mbappe has himself been linked with City along with several other major sides in Europe following his exceptional form for the Ligue 1 champions last season.

Monaco have threatened to get FIFA involved after alleging that a handful of clubs made unauthorised approaches directly to the player.

Head coach Leonardo Jardim has now seen Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko leave in the transfer window, while the futures of Mbappe and Thomas Lemar remain unclear.