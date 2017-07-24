Wolf signs on with promoted Stuttgart

Stuttgart head coach Hannes Wolf has signed a new two-year deal after guiding the club back to the Bundesliga.

Former Borussia Dortmund youth head coach guided Stuttgart to an immediate top-flight return last season, winning the 2. Bundesliga by two points from Hannover.

Wolf's initial recompense was to have litres of beer poured on him by striker Daniel Ginczek at a post-season news conference, but club officials have now rewarded him in a more suitable manner.

He said in a statement: "Over the past 10 months we have enjoyed a great deal of respect and trust from the team, the people within the club and the inhabitants of the city.

"It is with great joy and privilege that we continue on the road we have taken with VfB Stuttgart. We will do everything in our power to justify the responsibility connected with that and to continue upon our route successfully."