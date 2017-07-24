Vardy: I have no regrets after turning down Arsenal

Now that their Premier League title success is a more distant memory, Jamie Vardy says he has no regrets with deciding to stay at Leicester City.
A fortnight from Friday, Vardy will lead the line in the Foxes' league opener against Arsenal, the side that attempted to sign him last off-season.
Instead of lamenting the unknown, the 30-year-old believes he is happier having stayed on.
"I have no regrets whatsoever. I have made some great decisions in my life," Vardy told UK newspapers.
"Since I have been here, we have had play-off heartache to winning the league, battling relegation to stay in the league to avoiding relegation to finish mid-table.
"Who knows, it might be another good season. We will have to wait and see what the club's plans are for where they want us finishing and we will be putting our all in to do that."
Last season was a turbulent one for Leicester, who sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.
Now, Vardy is aiming to solidify a spot in the England squad for next year's World Cup, and knows only consistent goal-scoring form for Leicester can help him achieve it.
"I want to score more goals than I did last season. That is down to me and making sure I am getting the goals so I am playing on a regular basis to do that," he said.
On the subject of transfer speculation at King Power Stadium though, Vardy believes it has not affected Riyad Mahrez, who has also been linked with a move elsewhere.
"It is all just paper talk and you are going to get this at this stage of the season," Vardy said.
"Riyad has been the one linked left, right and centre, but from what we understand no bids have come in and he has been training exactly how he would have last year and the year before that.
"It has not changed him. Until the club reach an agreement with anyone and accept a bid, then that will be time for him to go talk to them."
