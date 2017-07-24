Morata backed for Chelsea success by Spanish duo

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta are confident in Alvaro Morata's ability to capably assume the role of first-choice striker.

Though neither has played with the former Real Madrid man at club level, time with the Spanish national team was evidently sufficient for both to endorse Morata, who has joined the Blues in Singapore.

"I have always had a good understanding with him. He's always been a striker with a little bit of everything," Fabregas said.

Having recently left the Spanish capital for Stamford Bridge, Morata is likely to replace Diego Costa, who is set for a move in the opposite direction.

He will face competition for that spot in the form of Michy Batshuayi, who has performed well in pre-season. According to Fabregas, talent is not in question for either.

"He has a lot of potential to improve, the same as Michy Batshuayi. It is up to them how far they want to go," he added.

"They are two young strikers who have to improve as quickly as possible because they are our main strikers.

"If you are going to fight for all competitions, you need your strikers to score lots of goals."

Meanwhile, Azpilicueta believes his 24-year-old compatriot can quickly adjust to the Premier League under Antonio Conte.

"It is his first experience in the Premier League but he played in Italy, he played for Real Madrid, living with pressure his whole life as a striker," Azpilicueta said.

"He scored a lot of goals for the national team and in big competitions. He is going to bring his qualities and he can do very well.

"He is strong physically. He has good technique on the ball. He knows the manager. He knows the way we play. He will adapt quick and as a striker hopefully he will score many goals."