James & Ancelotti back Morata for Chelsea success

James Rodriguez believes his former Real Madrid colleague Alvaro Morata will shine at Chelsea.

The Premier League champions signed Morata to a five-year deal on Saturday, having parted with a reported £60million to secure his services.

Having joined Morata in departing Los Blancos for a two-year loan deal with Bayern Munich, James will take on his old colleague when Chelsea face the Bundesliga champions in Singapore on Tuesday.

Despite starting just 14 games in LaLiga last season, Morata netted 15 goals, a tally bettered by only Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. And James expects him to pick up where he left off in the Premier League next term.

@alvaromorata will wear the number shirt! #CFCTour #CFC #Chelsea A post shared by Chelsea FC! (@chelseafc) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

"Morata is an excellent player, with unique goalscoring skills," James said.

"I think it will be good for Chelsea to have someone like him.

"At Real Madrid, he did very good things and scored goals, even though he didn't play much.

"Chelsea made a great signing with him, I wish him all the best, and I hope he scores goals, that it is what he is used to doing."

Morata first became a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti, before leaving for Juventus and the Italian concurred with his latest signing's opinion of the Spain striker.

"He is a fantastic striker and young too. Chelsea have a made a good signing," former Blues boss Ancelotti added.

"He can help the team to be better. He is a complete striker. At Real Madrid, he played as a central striker, on the side sometimes and in all attacking positions.

"He is a really good signing. He can work a lot for the team also."