I always wanted Manchester City, says new signing Mendy

New Manchester City signing Benjamin Mendy says he decided he wanted to join the club as soon as the Ligue 1 season was over.

The 23-year-old completed his move to Pep Guardiola's side on Monday for a reported fee of £52million, making him the world's most expensive defender.

Mendy, who has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been linked with City for several weeks and he admits that it is a move he has been desperate to make.

"I am very proud of it, this is what I wanted from the beginning," the France international, who is City's sixth signing of the transfer window, told the club's official website.

"As soon as the championship was over, I talked to my family and it was all clear in my head, I wanted to join Manchester City. I was really happy about it.

Proud to announce you guys that I've officially joined @ManCity today !! A dream come true to play under Pep's orders #BM22 pic.twitter.com/3X18oIzDmC — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 24, 2017

"I think I am the right person for the group. I adapt easily. There are some players with whom I exchanged a few emails, I knew them from years ago.

"It's good to be the sixth signing, that means they have excellent staff and are trying to reinforce it. It means Manchester City will have a competitive squad."

Mendy registered 11 assists in all competitions for Monaco last season and attempted more crosses than any other player in the Champions League in his side's run to the semi-finals.

57 - Benjamin Mendy fired in 57 crosses from open play in the Champions League last season, more than any other player. Centred. pic.twitter.com/7hLru985lY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2017

The former Marseille man believes his attacking flair will be well suited to City and the Premier League.

"I can bring a lot of creativity to the game, I can offer different solutions, I like to play as a full-back and provide assists for the strikers," he said.

"I always considered the Premier League the best in Europe. I like the intensity, there's always an attacking mindset with a team like this one, who play with the ball.

"It's been a dream to play in the Premier League since I was a kid and I will do everything to enjoy it."

Mendy is also relishing the chance of working with Guardiola, adding: "He likes to motivate and push his players. He is in the same mould as Marcelo Bielsa, the same football family, and I think that can only be beneficial for us and the rest of the team."