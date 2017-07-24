Bernardeschi attends Juventus medical ahead of €40m switch

Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi has attended a medical at Juventus ahead of a proposed transfer to the Serie A champions.

Juve are expected to pay €40million for the Italy international, whose exit from Stadio Artemio Franchi had appeared likely as speculation over his future intensified.

The 23-year-old pulled out of a Fiorentina training camp last week, complaining of what the club called "acute gastroenteritis".

And La Viola's sporting director Pantaleo Corvino confirmed earlier this month that Bernardeschi had turned down their offer of a new, improved contract.

The forward, who scored 11 goals in Serie A last season and had previously been linked with Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea, will add to coach Massimiliano Allegri's attacking options after the loan signing of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich.

Juve have also brought in Juan Cuadrado and Medhi Benatia on a permanent basis after successful loans, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and full-back Mattia De Sciglio have arrived from Arsenal and AC Milan respectively.