Belotti scores in Torino win, Terry lifts bizarre Cup of Traditions

Bologna and Torino racked up big wins as football clubs across Europe continued to build towards the new league season on Sunday.

Both sides scored five, with Bologna battering Trento, while in-demand striker Andrea Belotti was on the scoresheet in Torino's 5-0 win at Renate.

Atalanta were among the other Serie A sides to win on Sunday, running out 3-1 victors against Giana Erminio, while Empoli drew 1-1 at Real Forte Querceta.

Udinese were on track for victory but they were pegged back 2-2 against Kayserispor thanks to the Turkish side scoring two late goals.

LEEDS OUTCLASSED BY EIBAR

LaLiga side Eibar proved to be far too strong for Championship club Leeds United, with the Spaniards picking up a 4-2 victory in Austria.

Eibar led 3-0 at the break but Leeds hit back through New Zealand international Chris Wood and Ezgjan Alioski before Oliveira made sure of Eibar's win with a late strike.

ZAKARIA OFF THE MARK

Borussia Monchengladbach were beaten 2-1 at home by Nurnberg, but Switzerland international Denis Zakaria got off the mark for the club to give them the lead.

Their fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen were upset 3-2 by Sandhausen despite holding a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Elsewhere in Germany, Aston Villa triumphed in the Cup of Traditions, with the club's new captain John Terry getting his hands on some unusual silverware.

PORTO CRUISE TO VITORIA VICTORY

Vincent Aboubakar and Tiquinho Soares struck in the first half as Porto eased to a 2-0 win at Vitoria Guimaraes.

Andre's red card early in the second period left Porto a man down for the remainder of the match but the result was never in doubt.