WATCH: Insane hailstorm leads to friendly cancellation

While Jordan Spieth was claiming the Open title at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, hailstones the size of golf balls called an end to a pre-season friendly.

Kasimpasa were 1-0 up against Austrian side Bischofshofen through Hasan Bilal's goal when hail began to fall on the pitch.

The massive hailstones entirely covered the field and with no more play possible due to the storm, the second half of the match was cancelled.

Kasimpasa showed the amazing sight of the huge hailstones bouncing down on the pitch with a social media video - it's no wonder they could not play on!