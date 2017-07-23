Terry lifts bizarre trophy as Aston Villa claim Cup of Traditions crown

John Terry is no stranger to silverware, but it is unlikely he has ever had his hands on a trophy as weird as the Cup of Traditions.

New Aston Villa captain Terry claimed his first tournament success since leaving Chelsea as Villa beat Duisburg and Hertha Berlin to claim the crown in Germany on Sunday.

But the best was yet to come as the defender and his team-mates lifted one a highly peculiar trophy, which features a player bursting his way out of a giant football.

It might look like something out of the film 'Alien', but Terry and Villa are up and running ahead of the new Championship season. He wasn't wearing his full kit, though...