Related

Article

Rooney scores again for Everton as Sevilla are shocked

23 July 2017 01:13

Wayne Rooney was on target again for Everton in pre-season, while Sevilla suffered a surprise defeat as clubs around Europe continued their preparations for the new campaign.

Rooney's move back to Goodison Park from Manchester United certainly appears to have rejuvenated him and Everton's Merseyside rivals had reason to celebrate as they won the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho scored to help Jurgen Klopp's men come from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1. Crystal Palace beat West Brom 2-0 in the third-place play-off.

The International Champions Cup saw emphatic wins as AC Milan defeated Bayern Munich 4-0 and Chelsea overcome Arsenal 3-0.

Here we round up the pick of action from Saturday's tune-ups...

 

ROONEY ON TARGET AS EVERTON HELD

After a netting a long-range stunner in his second debut for Everton, Rooney found the net from a shorter distance this time around against Genk, but his goal will fuel hope he can build a rapport with fellow new signing Sandro Ramirez.

Ramirez supplied the cross for Rooney to break the deadlock just before half-time, the 31-year-old sliding in at the back post to open the scoring in a game that saw goalkeeper Jordan Pickford receive his first action since joining from Sunderland.

Mbwana Samatta restored parity as he capitalised on a poor header from another new recruit, former Southampton defender Cuco Martina.


SUZUKI STEERS KASHIMA TO SHOCK SEVILLA WIN

Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo has plenty to think about after a strong Sevilla team came undone at the hands of Kashima Antlers.

New signing Luis Muriel, Ganso and Ever Banega all started for the Liga side but a second-half double from Yuma Suzuki gave the J.League side the victory.


KYLIAN KEPT OFF SCORESHEET IN MONACO LOSS

One of the hottest properties in world football, Kylian Mbappe featured for Monaco but the reported Real Madrid target could not find the net as they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting CP.

Borussia Dortmund scored two late goals in as many minutes to avoid a defeat to VfL Bochum, drawing 2-2, while Napoli were held 1-1 by Chievo.

Portuguese champions Benfica lost 1-0 to Hull City despite the Championship club having Michael Dawson sent off and Hoffenheim suffered a 3-2 loss to Genoa.



GRAY AND AUSTIN IN THE GOALS

Burnley striker Andre Gray has been linked with a move away, and showed his worth with a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Alfreton. Southampton's Charlie Austin could not match that, but did score twice in a 2-2 draw with Championship outfit Brentford.

Bournemouth won 2-1 at Portsmouth but the match was marred by the death of a home fan who fell ill during the game.

Ben Gibson, a reported target for West Brom, broke his nose as Championship club Middlesbrough lost 2-0 to Rochdale.

Huddersfield Town's record signing Steve Mounie netted a third goal in four games in a 1-0 success against Barnsley. Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion won 6-0 at Crawley Town, Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Preston North End, Watford beat Eibar 1-0 and Stoke City defeated Amiens by the same scoreline.

Sponsored links

Sunday 23 July

01:57 Juventus 1 Barcelona 2: Neymar shines with superb brace
01:13 Rooney scores again for Everton as Sevilla are shocked

Saturday 22 July

23:40 Roma sign Kolarov from Man City for €5m
23:34 Neymar starts for Barca amid increasing PSG speculation
23:03 Zidane: Morata exit leaves Madrid a striker short
22:39 Sporting CP 2 Monaco 1: Jardim defeated in Lisbon return
22:24 I have never denied Ronaldo reports - Zidane
21:52 Bacca left out because of ´future transfer market moves´ - Montella
20:57 Danilo leaves Madrid training camp ahead of expected Man City move
20:17 VfL Bochum 2 Borussia Dortmund 2: Castro and Pulisic spare Bosz´s blushes
19:22 Chelsea apologise for Kenedy comments
18:48 West Ham bring in Arnautovic from Stoke in club-record deal
18:42 Randolph joins Middlesbrough in £5m move
17:54 Sanchez to PSG branded ´media imagination´ by Wenger
17:48 ´Key player´ Coutinho settled at Liverpool, warns Klopp
17:33 Ancelotti shocked by Bayern´s AC Milan thrashing
17:08 Pedro taken to hospital after Ospina collision
16:49 Bayern´s Bernat suffers ankle ligament damage
16:33 Liverpool 2 Leicester City 1: Coutinho shines as Klopp´s men prosper
15:55 Biglia unveiled as Milan´s number 21
15:39 Arsenal 0 Chelsea 3: Batshuayi brilliance downs Gunners
15:15 Montella won´t discuss deal for ´talented´ Renato Sanches
14:14 West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 2: Sako on target for De Boer´s men
13:59 Modric inherits Madrid´s ´cursed´ number 10 from James
13:34 Bayern Munich 0 AC Milan 4: Ancelotti´s side battered as Bonucci makes debut
12:56 Hodgson claims Barkley needs new club to thrive
12:04 I had no problems with Allegri - Bonucci
11:49 Manchester United signed Lukaku at the perfect time – Van Nistelrooy
11:19 Leicester vice-president insists there is ´no real offer´ for Mahrez
10:41 Pele´s son returns to prison
10:00 Lacazette will need time, warns Arsenal great Pires
08:06 Juve boss Allegri doesn´t fear losing Dybala to Barca
07:33 Bonucci: I didn´t feel important at Juventus
05:53 Ronaldo presented with Orlando City jersey
05:25 Valverde: No need to worry about Neymar-PSG links
05:03 Dortmund deny Aubameyang´s set for CSL
04:03 Di Maria: Barca star Neymar welcome at PSG
03:36 Orlando City 0 Atlanta United 1: Villalba´s late stunner sinks Kaka´s men
02:42 De Bruyne: Don´t compare Lukaku to Messi

Friday 21 July

23:56 Randolph set for Middlesbrough move after Hart arrival
23:53 MLS an option for Mascherano
22:23 Sevilla to take legal action against Vitolo, Atletico and Las Palmas
21:08 Stuani quits Middlesbrough for LaLiga new boys Girona
20:56 Cerci: I gave up a lot of money to leave Atletico
20:48 Joining Chelsea from Real Madrid like ´leaving home´ for Morata
20:37 Ancelotti working to make Sanches an AC Milan fan
20:31 Neymar unaffected by PSG speculation - Barca team-mate Mascherano
19:58 Mendy left out of Sporting friendly amid talk of Manchester City move
19:54 Borussia Dortmund interested before Tianjin Quanjian move - Modeste
19:47 Torres torment or Drogba delight - how will Morata stack up against Chelsea´s big-money buys?
19:46 Morata becomes Spain´s most expensive player - how did Torres, Mata & more fare?
19:35 Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker Morata
19:13 James: I can replace Messi and Ronaldo
19:01 Eremenko doping ban upheld by CAS
18:54 PSV defender Willems joins Eintracht
18:43 Van Dijk training alone as he wants to leave Southampton
18:34 Luring Bonucci from Juventus an important sign - Abate
18:11 Klopp hopes for Lucas return after tearful Liverpool goodbye
17:38 Sparta Prague bring in Lille captain Mavuba
17:20 Hajduk ordered to play behind closed doors after racist incident
17:05 Liverpool sign Robertson from Hull City
15:48 Arsenal versus Chelsea is never a friendly - Wenger
15:33 Zouma seals long-term Chelsea contract extension and Stoke loan
15:30 Inter 1 Schalke 1: Murillo hits stunning equaliser as Perisic makes appearance
15:22 Cahill: Terry is a huge loss for Chelsea
14:57 Newcastle seal Manquillo signing
14:51 LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid start with three away games
14:47 LaLiga fixtures: Madrid to juggle Clasico plans with Club World Cup commitments
14:20 LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico
13:55 LaLiga key fixtures: Clasico on December 20, Madrid derby after World Cup play-offs
13:31 Conte declares Costa saga ´closed´, suggests decision to sell was made in January
13:11 LaLiga fixtures: Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend as Barcelona host Betis
13:03 Benteke ´very happy´ at Crystal Palace amid Everton links
12:58 Conte: Morata was my first choice for Chelsea
12:39 Schar ends Hoffenheim troubles with Deportivo switch
12:11 Bonucci, Biglia and Mr X? Fassone teases on Milan transfer target
10:05 Ronaldo staying at Madrid and that´s it - Zidane
09:34 Kolarov close to Roma move as Guardiola hails City debutant Foden
08:53 Klopp insists Coutinho is going nowhere amid Barcelona interest
08:23 Shakespeare confirms Leicester rejected Roma bid for Mahrez
07:05 Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players
06:51 Neymar ´very happy´ to stay at Barcelona, says Roberto
06:33 Barca star Neymar teases fans amid PSG speculation
06:30 Mexico 1 Honduras 0: Defending champions into semi-finals again
06:02 Manchester United 2 Manchester City 0: Lukaku scores again in ICC derby
03:31 Jamaica 2 Canada 1: Reigning Gold Cup runners-up reach semis
03:25 Ceballos: I want to be like Modric, Kroos
03:14 Man United target Aurier wants to leave PSG – Emery
02:30 Ibrahimovic sends message to Man United as he steps up recovery
01:47 RB Leipzig ´lucky´ with Keita, says Klopp
01:30 Torino don´t want to sell Belotti as Vieri urges striker to join Milan
00:50 Donnarumma trying to imitate Bayern´s Neuer
00:13 Carrick backs Pogba for United captaincy

Facebook