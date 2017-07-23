Rooney scores again for Everton as Sevilla are shocked

Wayne Rooney was on target again for Everton in pre-season, while Sevilla suffered a surprise defeat as clubs around Europe continued their preparations for the new campaign.
Rooney's move back to Goodison Park from Manchester United certainly appears to have rejuvenated him and Everton's Merseyside rivals had reason to celebrate as they won the Premier League Asia Trophy.
Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho scored to help Jurgen Klopp's men come from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1. Crystal Palace beat West Brom 2-0 in the third-place play-off.
The International Champions Cup saw emphatic wins as AC Milan defeated Bayern Munich 4-0 and Chelsea overcome Arsenal 3-0.
Here we round up the pick of action from Saturday's tune-ups...
ROONEY ON TARGET AS EVERTON HELD
After a netting a long-range stunner in his second debut for Everton, Rooney found the net from a shorter distance this time around against Genk, but his goal will fuel hope he can build a rapport with fellow new signing Sandro Ramirez.
Ramirez supplied the cross for Rooney to break the deadlock just before half-time, the 31-year-old sliding in at the back post to open the scoring in a game that saw goalkeeper Jordan Pickford receive his first action since joining from Sunderland.
Mbwana Samatta restored parity as he capitalised on a poor header from another new recruit, former Southampton defender Cuco Martina.
SUZUKI STEERS KASHIMA TO SHOCK SEVILLA WIN
Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo has plenty to think about after a strong Sevilla team came undone at the hands of Kashima Antlers.
New signing Luis Muriel, Ganso and Ever Banega all started for the Liga side but a second-half double from Yuma Suzuki gave the J.League side the victory.
KYLIAN KEPT OFF SCORESHEET IN MONACO LOSS
One of the hottest properties in world football, Kylian Mbappe featured for Monaco but the reported Real Madrid target could not find the net as they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting CP.
Borussia Dortmund scored two late goals in as many minutes to avoid a defeat to VfL Bochum, drawing 2-2, while Napoli were held 1-1 by Chievo.
Portuguese champions Benfica lost 1-0 to Hull City despite the Championship club having Michael Dawson sent off and Hoffenheim suffered a 3-2 loss to Genoa.
GRAY AND AUSTIN IN THE GOALS
Burnley striker Andre Gray has been linked with a move away, and showed his worth with a hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Alfreton. Southampton's Charlie Austin could not match that, but did score twice in a 2-2 draw with Championship outfit Brentford.
Bournemouth won 2-1 at Portsmouth but the match was marred by the death of a home fan who fell ill during the game.
Ben Gibson, a reported target for West Brom, broke his nose as Championship club Middlesbrough lost 2-0 to Rochdale.
Huddersfield Town's record signing Steve Mounie netted a third goal in four games in a 1-0 success against Barnsley. Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion won 6-0 at Crawley Town, Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Preston North End, Watford beat Eibar 1-0 and Stoke City defeated Amiens by the same scoreline.
