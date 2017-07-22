Valverde: No need to worry about Neymar-PSG links

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde is relaxed over Neymar's future amid growing links with Paris Saint-Germain.

Valverde replaced Luis Enrique at the end of last season and the Barca boss has inherited a squad that could be without Neymar in 2017-18 as PSG reportedly close in on a world-record transfer.

French giants PSG – determined to make a marquee signing – are believed to be ready to meet Neymar's €222million release clause.

But Valverde is not worried as Barca prepare to face Juventus at the International Champions Cup in New Jersey on Saturday.

[PRESS CONFERENCE] Ernesto Valverde in the United States: 'I'm anxious to make my debut'

Full story: https://t.co/w1bejShYh5#BarçaUStour pic.twitter.com/sA9vF31Bac — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 21, 2017

"This is a time of rumour — we understand that's how it is, but he is with us right now," Valverde told reporters on Friday. "We want absolutely for him to stay here.

"[Neymar and I] have talked but about other stuff, such as tactics and stuff related to that.

"He's a player that we love and we want, not only football-wise but also the things that he brings to the team in the locker room."

"I understand that you insist on the Neymar topic, but there is no need to worry about something where we don't know if it's going to happen or not. Neymar is not going to leave tomorrow," Valverde continued.

"If anything happens in the future, we'll see in the future. But for now, there's no need to worry about it."

Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets added: "He already knows where he is, and I don't think that he could be in any better place. I hope that he stays here for many years."