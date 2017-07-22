Related

Sanchez to PSG branded ´media imagination´ by Wenger

22 July 2017 17:54

Arsene Wenger has dismissed talk of Arsenal selling Alexis Sanchez to Paris Saint-Germain as "media imagination".

The Chile international continues to be linked with a move away from north London and the Ligue 1 giants have emerged as strong candidates for his signature this week.

Reports have claimed that Sanchez met with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique in the French capital on Saturday to discuss personal terms ahead of a €50million move.

Wenger, however, claims there is nothing in the rumours, telling a news conference on Saturday: "It's only media imagination."

It has been suggested that Sanchez, who is eager for Champions League football, would be allowed to join PSG ahead of Manchester City or Chelsea as they are not a domestic rival.

However, when asked if the prospect of a foreign club buying the forward would change Arsenal's stance, Wenger replied: "No, it doesn't make any difference."

Wenger was speaking after watching his side lose 3-0 to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in Beijing.

A goal from Willian and a double from Michy Batshuayi gave Antonio Conte's side the victory in front of a substantial crowd at the stadium known as the Bird's Nest.

The prospect of a 39th Premier League round of matches being played abroad has been put forward in recent years, with China one of the suggested locations, and Wenger can see the appeal of hosting games in Asia.

"I think it will happen one day, why not?" he said. "If we don't do it then somebody else will do it. That idea is in the air in France or Spain and certainly we could see it happen in the future, that some countries export some games.

"At the moment it doesn't look realistic, in the next two or three years, but why not in the future?"

