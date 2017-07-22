Related

Article

Neymar starts for Barca amid increasing PSG speculation

22 July 2017 23:34

Neymar has been named in Barcelona's starting XI for their International Champions Cup game with Juventus on Saturday, despite intense speculation he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports have indicated PSG are willing to meet Barca's eye-watering €222million release clause and shatter the world transfer record in the process to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes.

But a transfer announcement does not appear imminent at this stage, with Neymar selected to face Juve at MetLife Stadium by new coach Ernesto Valverde.

