Neymar starts for Barca amid increasing PSG speculation

Neymar has been named in Barcelona's starting XI for their International Champions Cup game with Juventus on Saturday, despite intense speculation he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports have indicated PSG are willing to meet Barca's eye-watering €222million release clause and shatter the world transfer record in the process to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes.

But a transfer announcement does not appear imminent at this stage, with Neymar selected to face Juve at MetLife Stadium by new coach Ernesto Valverde.