Montella won´t discuss deal for ´talented´ Renato Sanches

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella says he will not discuss a possible deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena after a difficult first year in Germany, with Milan and Manchester United reportedly interested.

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti even admitted this week to trying to convert Sanches into a Rossoneri fan, prompting speculation that a loan move is imminent.

However, speaking after his side thrashed Bayern 4-0 in the International Champions Cup, Montella refused to be drawn on the transfer.

"I don't want to talk about players from other teams," he told a news conference. "Sanches is a talented and young player. I don't want to talk about the transfer."

Milan responded to their 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund by producing a commanding performance against the Bundesliga champions, with Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and a double from Patrick Cutrone securing the win.

Montella was thrilled with his players' application in Shenzhen and saw encouraging signs of unity among his new-look squad.

"It's really difficult at this stage of the season to prepare for a game," he said. "It's not easy to find the right physical condition. Sometimes it can go badly and other times very well.

"I saw a big difference compared to the first outing but I don't look at the result. What I liked about the team was the desire to put into practice what I has asked of them during training.

"We were compact between positions and we worked as a team, even without the ball."

Milan now turn their attention to the first leg of their Europa League qualifying match against CS U Craiova on Thursday.