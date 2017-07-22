I had no problems with Allegri - Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci denied that a breakdown in his relationship with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri led to his transfer to AC Milan.

Bonucci ended his seven-year spell at Juve in a move reported to be worth €42million, following a tumultuous season in which he was seen in a heated row with Allegri during a win over Palermo.

The 30-year-old centre-back was disciplined for the incident and dropped for the club's Champions League last-16 tie against Porto, but Bonucci expressed no bitterness towards his former coach or team-mates when speaking about his time at the club.

"My relationship with Max Allegri? My relationship with him was in the sunlight, I played a lot and if that happened it's because I was considered important," Bonucci told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I had no problems with him though.

"With our team-mates there were moments when we talked and discussed issues. Everyone has their own character, but I always had a great relationship with them.

"Nothing like what has been said happened in the dressing room."

Juve won six successive Serie A titles during Bonucci's time at the club, as well as three Coppa Italias and three Supercoppa Italianas.

The Italy international helped the club to a league and cup double in his last season, but had to settle for a second Champions League runners-up medal in three years after a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final.

"Given what I gave to Juve, I don't feel like a traitor or a mercenary," Bonucci added.

"Even the most beautiful marriages sometimes end.

"I gave Juve so much and they gave me so much. It wasn't an easy choice for me, because seven years are difficult to close off and forget.

"The rapport had come to an end though, neither party wanted to continue together. I have to say though, that given how it ended we came out well: myself, Juve and Milan."