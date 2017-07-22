Dortmund deny Aubameyang´s set for CSL

Borussia Dortmund denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for a move to the Chinese Super League in January.

According to reports, Tianjin Quanjian – coached by Fabio Cannavaro – have agreed to a €70million deal to lure Aubameyang from the Bundesliga to China.

Aubameyang had been linked with the likes of Chelsea, AC Milan and teams in the CSL, though a transfer failed to materialise before a deadline imposed by Dortmund.

And Dortmund insist the 28-year-old forward will remain at Signal Iduna Park.

"We have no contact to a club regarding a transfer of Aubameyang, and consequently no club was talking about a change in January," Dortmund's director of communications Saschaa Fligge told Sky Sports.

Aubameyang ended 2016-17 as the Bundesliga's leading scorer with a stunning 31-goal haul.

The Gabon international scored twice in Dortmund's 3-1 International Champions Cup win against AC Milan on Monday.