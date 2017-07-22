Di Maria: Barca star Neymar welcome at PSG

Angel Di Maria said Neymar would be welcomed with open arms at French giants Paris Saint-Germain if he decides to leave Barcelona.

Speculation is mounting that PSG are on the verge of smashing the world transfer record by activating Neymar's €222million release clause.

Barca remain confident of keeping Neymar after PSG head coach Unai Emery spoke openly about his admiration for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

As PSG step up their quest for Champions League glory, former Real Madrid winner Di Maria said Neymar would fit right in at Parc de Princes.

"That is all up to Unai and the staff, nothing to do with the players, myself included," Di Maria told Sports Illustrated.

"Any player that comes to the club, no matter who he is, will be received the same way, as ultimately this is about Paris Saint-Germain.

"This is a big club that is looking to win titles, so we have a lot of many important players, but whoever comes will be welcomed with open arms."