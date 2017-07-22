Chelsea apologise for Kenedy comments

Chelsea have apologised for social media comments by Kenedy about China that saw the defender jeered by fans during their pre-season tour game with Arsenal in the country.

Kenedy attracted criticism for a pair of videos posted to his Instagram page.

The Brazilian has since apologised, denying he had used any racist language, but was still heckled by supporters in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing.

In a statement posted on Chinese social media network Weibo, Chelsea said: "Chelsea Football Club is very sorry for the social media messages posted by Kenedy yesterday evening.

"This behaviour fell well below the very high standards we expect of our players. Kenedy regrets the posts and any upset they have caused and has apologised.

"Everyone at Chelsea Football Club has the utmost respect for the Chinese people, who have been the most incredible hosts and we are extremely grateful for their hospitality."