Bonucci: I didn´t feel important at Juventus

22 July 2017 07:33

Leonardo Bonucci said he did not feel important at Serie A champions Juventus after joining rivals AC Milan.

Bonucci's move from Juve to Milan was officially completed on Thursday in a deal reportedly worth €42million for the Italy international defender.

The 30-year-old's exit from Turin came amid speculation of a row with Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri and Bonucci done little to deny those rumours.

"Having discussions over the years is normal, as I am someone who is very direct and always speaks the truth," Bonucci – who helped Juve to six successive Serie A titles – told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

 

Bonucci was dropped by Allegri for the first leg of Juve's Champions League last-16 tie against Porto in February due to disciplinary reasons.

It came after Bonucci and Allegri were involved in a heated row in the final minutes of Juve's 4-1 Serie A win over Palermo.

"People thought that was the most striking thing, but in truth it was just the final straw: there had been other situations before that," Bonucci said.

"To give 100 per cent, I need to feel important, something that at Juventus was recently happening only in fits and starts."

Braced for a hostile reception when Milan visit Juventus in 2017-18, Bonucci – who could make his debut in the International Champions Cup clash against Bayern Munich on Saturday – said: "They ought to know that, just like the insults I received when wearing the Bianconeri shirt fired me up, it'll be the same if they jeer me."

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sassuolo 38 -1 49
11 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
12 Cagliari 38 -21 47
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -48 15

