Biglia unveiled as Milan´s number 21

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone handed Lucas Biglia the number 21 shirt as the club's new signing put pen to paper at a presentation before the friendly against Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract at San Siro after joining from Lazio in a deal said to be worth €17million.

The Argentine international arrived amid a busy close-season of transfer activity that has seen 10 new players including Leonardo Bonucci, Fabio Borini, Franck Kessie and Andre Silva join the club.

Milan's director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli was also on hand in Shenzhen to introduce Biglia to the press ahead of the team's 4-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup, in which he played 45 minutes as a second-half substitute.

Lucas Biglia has put pen to paper!

Il rito della firma ha coinvolto anche Lucas Biglia! #welcomeBiglia #weareinchina pic.twitter.com/D0czoLtpnd — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 22, 2017

Goals from Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and a brace from Patrick Cutrone ensured Biglia's first game in a Milan shirt ended in a convincing win for Vincenzo Montella's men.