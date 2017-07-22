Bacca left out because of ´future transfer market moves´ - Montella

Carlos Bacca will not play in AC Milan's Europa League tie with CSU Craiova on Thursday because of "future transfer market moves", coach Vincenzo Montella has conceded.

The Colombia striker was left out of Milan's 4-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday and is poised to be omitted again, with Montella indicating he is on his way out as the squad undergoes a significant revamp.

In a hectic transfer window that has seen Milan sign the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia, the Serie A side have added Andre Silva to their forward line and have also been linked with Andrea Belotti and Nikola Kalinic.

And, speaking after the victory over Bayern, Montella said: "I didn't play him because he won't play on Thursday.

"We did it in harmony, but it's clear that the choice is also due to future transfer market moves."

Bacca joined Milan from Sevilla in 2015 and has scored 31 Serie A goals in two seasons at San Siro.