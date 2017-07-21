Stuani quits Middlesbrough for LaLiga new boys Girona

Cristhian Stuani has sealed a return to LaLiga after finalising a move to Girona from Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old has joined the Catalan club on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, just two years after moving to England from Espanyol.

Stuani follows Bernardo Espinosa in moving to Girona from the Riverside Stadium during the transfer window.

"Girona and Middlesbrough have reached an agreement for the transfer of the forward Cristhian Stuani," Girona confirmed in a statement.

"The Uruguayan attacker, 30, signs for three seasons until June 2020."

Boro confirmed that the transfer fee for Stuani, who travelled to Spain to complete a medical on Friday, could not be revealed due to a "privacy clause" in the deal.

Stuani's first match back in Spain's top flight will be at home to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on the weekend of August 20.

He made 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring four times, as Boro were relegated to the Championship.