Related

Article

Sparta Prague bring in Lille captain Mavuba

21 July 2017 17:38

Sparta Prague have completed the signing of long-serving Lille captain Rio Mavuba, who has signed a three-year deal with the club.

Mavuba had been at Lille since January 2008, with an initial loan deal at the Ligue 1 side converted into a permanent move from Villarreal at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old helped Lille to claim the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in the 2010/11 season, but only made 14 Ligue 1 starts last term.

New Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has allowed Mavuba to leave the club but the former France international, who won 20 caps for his country, is already planning to return.

"We have agreed together with the Lille directors that one day I can return to play a future role within the club," Mavuba said.

"I am really glad that the club offers me this opportunity to give back everything it has given me."

 

Sponsored links

Friday 21 July

17:38 Sparta Prague bring in Lille captain Mavuba
17:20 Hajduk ordered to play behind closed doors after racist incident
17:05 Liverpool sign Robertson from Hull City
15:48 Arsenal versus Chelsea is never a friendly - Wenger
15:33 Zouma seals long-term Chelsea contract extension and Stoke loan
15:30 Inter 1 Schalke 1: Murillo hits stunning equaliser as Perisic makes appearance
15:22 Cahill: Terry is a huge loss for Chelsea
14:57 Newcastle seal Manquillo signing
14:51 LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid start with three away games
14:47 LaLiga fixtures: Madrid to juggle Clasico plans with Club World Cup commitments
14:20 LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico
13:55 LaLiga key fixtures: Clasico on December 20, Madrid derby after World Cup play-offs
13:31 Conte declares Costa saga ´closed´, suggests decision to sell was made in January
13:11 LaLiga fixtures: Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend as Barcelona host Betis
13:03 Benteke ´very happy´ at Crystal Palace amid Everton links
12:58 Conte: Morata was my first choice for Chelsea
12:39 Schar ends Hoffenheim troubles with Deportivo switch
12:11 Bonucci, Biglia and Mr X? Fassone teases on Milan transfer target
10:05 Ronaldo staying at Madrid and that´s it - Zidane
09:34 Kolarov close to Roma move as Guardiola hails City debutant Foden
08:53 Klopp insists Coutinho is going nowhere amid Barcelona interest
08:23 Shakespeare confirms Leicester rejected Roma bid for Mahrez
07:05 Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players
06:51 Neymar ´very happy´ to stay at Barcelona, says Roberto
06:33 Barca star Neymar teases fans amid PSG speculation
06:30 Mexico 1 Honduras 0: Defending champions into semi-finals again
06:02 Manchester United 2 Manchester City 0: Lukaku scores again in ICC derby
03:31 Jamaica 2 Canada 1: Reigning Gold Cup runners-up reach semis
03:25 Ceballos: I want to be like Modric, Kroos
03:14 Man United target Aurier wants to leave PSG – Emery
02:30 Ibrahimovic sends message to Man United as he steps up recovery
01:47 RB Leipzig ´lucky´ with Keita, says Klopp
01:30 Torino don´t want to sell Belotti as Vieri urges striker to join Milan
00:50 Donnarumma trying to imitate Bayern´s Neuer
00:13 Carrick backs Pogba for United captaincy

Thursday 20 July

23:36 Zidane lauds talented Mbappe as Madrid circle Monaco star
23:18 Everton, Zenit and PSV learn Europa League opponents as Galatasaray suffer shock exit
22:53 Africa Cup of Nations expanded and moved to June and July
22:35 Cillessen happy at Barcelona and denies Crystal Palace links
22:16 RFEF president Villar held in custody amid corruption case
21:12 Bonucci aims to follow AC Milan legends Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini
20:11 DFB punishes Borussia Dortmund over crowd disorder
19:49 Neymar not for sale - Bartomeu gives FFP warning to PSG
19:05 Griffiths given Champions League ban over Linfield incident
18:42 Real Madrid places up for grabs - Bale
18:41 BREAKING NEWS: Hernandez set to join West Ham from Leverkusen
18:15 Bernardeschi misses Fiorentina training camp amid Juventus move reports
17:28 Monaco warn clubs over illegal Mbappe approaches
17:21 Hughton ´very hopeful´ over Knockaert injury
16:36 Morata perfect for Premier League but Lukaku has advantage - Karanka
16:17 Whelan ends nine-year Stoke City stay by joining Aston Villa
15:59 Hoeness tells Sammer to ´say little´ about Bayern
15:45 Altidore´s girlfriend: Only I can grab Jozy´s nipples!
15:26 Perisic to play on Inter tour as Manchester United bid stalls
15:18 Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma
14:58 Bonucci and Ramos best in the world, says Milan boss Montella
14:44 Injured Thiago out of Bayern pre-season tour
14:41 Klopp helped me a lot - Liverpool captain Henderson reflects on injury woe
13:28 Rashford: Lukaku partnership could fire Man Utd to glory
12:23 De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch
12:07 Insigne eyes Scudetto success... and the tattoo to match
11:37 Mourinho: Manchester United can´t compete with clubs who buy and buy and buy
10:45 Lewandowski happy to see Aubameyang stay at Dortmund
10:11 Morata: Conte has shown the most faith in me
09:47 Neymar signing ´would be good´ for PSG, says Silva
09:23 Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante
08:35 Neymar could make PSG Champions League contenders - Emery
06:44 MLS Review: Red Bulls put five past Earthquakes, Sounders rally from 3-0 down
06:02 PSG target Neymar and Barca arrive in New York
06:00 Morata says goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea move
05:55 Mourinho unfazed by Morata´s Chelsea move
05:06 United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis
04:17 Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win
03:56 Rummenigge names Sanches price as he doubts Milan can meet Bayern demands
02:50 Messi a machine built for football – Xavi
02:17 Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference
01:41 Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world
01:37 Mourinho: Guardiola rivalry has eased
00:30 Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
00:06 Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears

Wednesday 19 July

23:34 Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
22:57 Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
22:31 He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
21:43 Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
21:29 Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
20:15 Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
19:40 Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
19:39 Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
19:03 Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
18:42 Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
18:39 Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
17:50 Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
16:38 Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
16:32 Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
16:16 Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
15:25 Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
14:49 AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
14:31 Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
14:06 Atletico guarded over Costa bid
13:26 Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
12:18 Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
11:58 Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
11:32 Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
10:27 De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
10:06 Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
09:35 €75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
08:43 Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
05:15 Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
04:14 Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
03:37 Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
01:25 Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
00:21 Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
00:11 Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Amiens SC 0 +0 0
2 Angers SCO 0 +0 0
3 Bordeaux 0 +0 0
4 Caen 0 +0 0
5 Dijon 0 +0 0
6 Guingamp 0 +0 0
7 Lille 0 +0 0
8 Metz 0 +0 0
9 Monaco 0 +0 0
10 Montpellier 0 +0 0
11 Nantes 0 +0 0
12 Nice 0 +0 0
13 Olympique Lyonnais 0 +0 0
14 Olympique Mars… 0 +0 0
15 PSG 0 +0 0
16 Rennes 0 +0 0
17 Saint-Étienne 0 +0 0
18 Strasbourg 0 +0 0
19 Toulouse 0 +0 0
20 Troyes 0 +0 0

Facebook