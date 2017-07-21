Sparta Prague bring in Lille captain Mavuba

Sparta Prague have completed the signing of long-serving Lille captain Rio Mavuba, who has signed a three-year deal with the club.

Mavuba had been at Lille since January 2008, with an initial loan deal at the Ligue 1 side converted into a permanent move from Villarreal at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old helped Lille to claim the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in the 2010/11 season, but only made 14 Ligue 1 starts last term.

New Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has allowed Mavuba to leave the club but the former France international, who won 20 caps for his country, is already planning to return.

"We have agreed together with the Lille directors that one day I can return to play a future role within the club," Mavuba said.

"I am really glad that the club offers me this opportunity to give back everything it has given me."