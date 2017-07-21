Shakespeare confirms Leicester rejected Roma bid for Mahrez

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has confirmed the Premier League club have "politely declined" an offer for Riyad Mahrez from Roma.

Mahrez, 26, declared in May he wanted to leave Leicester, but the Algeria attacker is yet to move despite reported interest.

Tottenham are the latest club linked to Mahrez – the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2015-16 – while Arsenal are also said to be interested.

Speaking in Hong Kong on Friday, Shakespeare confirmed Roma had made a bid, which was rejected.

"I think I was quoted as saying on the last press day that there'd been no bids," he said.

"There was a bid from Roma I was told after so I'd just like to put the record straight on that one.

"It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. Don't ask me how much because I don't know and I don't get involved in that.

.@Mahrez22 with skills on the pitch and off it! pic.twitter.com/lsvuZHWVfV — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 20, 2017

"I think you saw in Riyad's performance [against West Brom] and I've seen a lot of quotes from our own players since... he's here as a Leicester player and until we're told otherwise I expect him to perform at the high standards we all set.

"He's a team player, individuals are involved in this team sport so they have to adhere to the rules of a team game and while he does that, he will be considered for selection."

Shakespeare, whose team face Liverpool in the Premier League Asia Trophy final on Saturday, confirmed he still wanted to sign a couple of players.

However, he had no comment when asked about Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny – who reportedly turned down a move to the Foxes after a bid had been accepted – or Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, another player Leicester have been linked to.