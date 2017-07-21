Related

PSV defender Willems joins Eintracht

21 July 2017 18:54

Jetro Willems has joined Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after being cleared to leave PSV.

The left-back had been given the green light to depart from the Eredivisie club's pre-season training camp amid reports he could sign for Roma.

But it is DFB-Pokal finalists Eintracht who have snapped up the 23-year-old Netherlands international for a reported fee of €9million.

"I really wanted to change to a club that gives me a good perspective and where I can play regularly," Willems said after signing a four-year deal.

"I had very good discussions with the club management and the coach and I am convinced that I can make the next step at Eintracht Frankfurt."

 

