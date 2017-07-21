Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is desperate for reinforcements, even if it only means signing one player as the Premier League season looms large.
At the end of 2016-17, Mourinho revealed he wanted four new players, but Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof are the only arrivals so far.
United have been heavily linked with Inter winger Ivan Perisic, Tottenham utility Eric Dier and Nemanja Matic, while Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier has emerged as a possible target.
Asked about United's transfer plans following Thursday's 2-0 International Champions Cup win over Manchester City in Houston, Mourinho said: "I don't know, I don't know. I'm not in control of that, the credit of Lukaku, Lindelof to be here on time, the credit is not mine, it's Ed Woodward and I thank him for that fantastic work to bring us two very important players for us.
"But we need a bit more and when you see the other teams in the Premier League, the way they get players and good players and you see the champion to buy three fantastic experienced players, City go to the market, Liverpool and West Ham get Joe Hart, Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and [Marko] Arnautovic, West Ham wow, they play to win the Premier League too so the teams are fantastic in the market and I'm waiting for a bit more."
Jose Mourinho on @RomeluLukaku9: "I couldn't be happier with what he's doing."— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2017
Get more reaction on #MUTV: https://t.co/24a6Qh997V pic.twitter.com/Uz5VTwcq2u
Lukaku and Lindelof both impressed in the derby win against City in the United States.
Belgium striker Lukaku, who joined from Everton, made it two goals in as many matches after breaking the deadlock before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead minutes later.
Lindelof – an arrival from Portuguese champions Benfica – was also assured in defence against Sergio Aguero and others.
Mourinho continued: "When I look to the team and Lukaku, Lindelof, I would like my squad to be here, my whole squad, if you manage to get one more player – I'm not even crying for two – if we get one player as soon as possible.
"Because we can see Lindelof is in a team, Lukaku is in a team, the understanding between the players, the Paul [Pogba] pass, the way Lukaku holds the ball.
"But the preparation is fantastic."
FT: #MUFC 2 Man City 0. @RomeluLukaku9 and @MarcusRashford clinch the #Manchesterderby bragging rights! #MUTOUR pic.twitter.com/DUzEVvXZ4B— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 21, 2017
|Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players
|Neymar ´very happy´ to stay at Barcelona, says Roberto
|Barca star Neymar teases fans amid PSG speculation
|Mexico 1 Honduras 0: Defending champions into semi-finals again
|Manchester United 2 Manchester City 0: Lukaku scores again in ICC derby
|Jamaica 2 Canada 1: Reigning Gold Cup runners-up reach semis
|Ceballos: I want to be like Modric, Kroos
|Man United target Aurier wants to leave PSG – Emery
|Ibrahimovic sends message to Man United as he steps up recovery
|RB Leipzig ´lucky´ with Keita, says Klopp
|Torino don´t want to sell Belotti as Vieri urges striker to join Milan
|Donnarumma trying to imitate Bayern´s Neuer
|Carrick backs Pogba for United captaincy
|Zidane lauds talented Mbappe as Madrid circle Monaco star
|Everton, Zenit and PSV learn Europa League opponents as Galatasaray suffer shock exit
|Africa Cup of Nations expanded and moved to June and July
|Cillessen happy at Barcelona and denies Crystal Palace links
|RFEF president Villar held in custody amid corruption case
|Bonucci aims to follow AC Milan legends Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini
|DFB punishes Borussia Dortmund over crowd disorder
|Neymar not for sale - Bartomeu gives FFP warning to PSG
|Griffiths given Champions League ban over Linfield incident
|Real Madrid places up for grabs - Bale
|BREAKING NEWS: Hernandez set to join West Ham from Leverkusen
|Bernardeschi misses Fiorentina training camp amid Juventus move reports
|Monaco warn clubs over illegal Mbappe approaches
|Hughton ´very hopeful´ over Knockaert injury
|Morata perfect for Premier League but Lukaku has advantage - Karanka
|Whelan ends nine-year Stoke City stay by joining Aston Villa
|Hoeness tells Sammer to ´say little´ about Bayern
|Altidore´s girlfriend: Only I can grab Jozy´s nipples!
|Perisic to play on Inter tour as Manchester United bid stalls
|Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma
|Bonucci and Ramos best in the world, says Milan boss Montella
|Injured Thiago out of Bayern pre-season tour
|Klopp helped me a lot - Liverpool captain Henderson reflects on injury woe
|Rashford: Lukaku partnership could fire Man Utd to glory
|De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch
|Insigne eyes Scudetto success... and the tattoo to match
|Mourinho: Manchester United can´t compete with clubs who buy and buy and buy
|Lewandowski happy to see Aubameyang stay at Dortmund
|Morata: Conte has shown the most faith in me
|Neymar signing ´would be good´ for PSG, says Silva
|Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante
|Neymar could make PSG Champions League contenders - Emery
|MLS Review: Red Bulls put five past Earthquakes, Sounders rally from 3-0 down
|PSG target Neymar and Barca arrive in New York
|Morata says goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea move
|Mourinho unfazed by Morata´s Chelsea move
|United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis
|Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win
|Rummenigge names Sanches price as he doubts Milan can meet Bayern demands
|Messi a machine built for football – Xavi
|Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference
|Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world
|Mourinho: Guardiola rivalry has eased
|Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
|Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears
|Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
|Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
|He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
|Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
|Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
|Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
|Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
|Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
|Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
|Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
|Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
|Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
|Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
|Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
|Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
|Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
|AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
|Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
|Atletico guarded over Costa bid
|Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
|Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
|Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
|Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
|De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
|Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
|€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
|Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
|Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
|Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
|Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
|Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
|Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
|Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L