Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is desperate for reinforcements, even if it only means signing one player as the Premier League season looms large.

At the end of 2016-17, Mourinho revealed he wanted four new players, but Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof are the only arrivals so far.

United have been heavily linked with Inter winger Ivan Perisic, Tottenham utility Eric Dier and Nemanja Matic, while Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier has emerged as a possible target.

Asked about United's transfer plans following Thursday's 2-0 International Champions Cup win over Manchester City in Houston, Mourinho said: "I don't know, I don't know. I'm not in control of that, the credit of Lukaku, Lindelof to be here on time, the credit is not mine, it's Ed Woodward and I thank him for that fantastic work to bring us two very important players for us.

"But we need a bit more and when you see the other teams in the Premier League, the way they get players and good players and you see the champion to buy three fantastic experienced players, City go to the market, Liverpool and West Ham get Joe Hart, Chicharito [Javier Hernandez] and [Marko] Arnautovic, West Ham wow, they play to win the Premier League too so the teams are fantastic in the market and I'm waiting for a bit more."

Lukaku and Lindelof both impressed in the derby win against City in the United States.

Belgium striker Lukaku, who joined from Everton, made it two goals in as many matches after breaking the deadlock before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead minutes later.

Lindelof – an arrival from Portuguese champions Benfica – was also assured in defence against Sergio Aguero and others.

Mourinho continued: "When I look to the team and Lukaku, Lindelof, I would like my squad to be here, my whole squad, if you manage to get one more player – I'm not even crying for two – if we get one player as soon as possible.

"Because we can see Lindelof is in a team, Lukaku is in a team, the understanding between the players, the Paul [Pogba] pass, the way Lukaku holds the ball.

"But the preparation is fantastic."