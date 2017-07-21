Morata becomes Spain´s most expensive player - how did Torres, Mata & more fare?

Striker Alvaro Morata has become the most expensive Spaniard in football history after sealing a mega-money move from Real Madrid to Chelsea.
A golden decade for Spanish football has seen Real Madrid and Barcelona take turns at dominating Europe, while the national team won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 in a stunning silver-gilded sequence.
Having opted for Stamford Bridge after being heavily linked with Manchester United, there is pressure on the striker to deliver.
How did some of his fellow pricey compatriots fare? We take a look…
Alvaro Morata: Real Madrid to Chelsea - €78m
The new top dog was Madrid's second highest scorer last season with 20 goals in all competitions. It was not enough to convince Zinedine Zidane that he was the man to lead the line for the European champions', however. Can he fire Chelsea to a Premier League title defence?
Fernando Torres: Liverpool to Chelsea - €58m
Morata takes the crown as Spain's costliest from a striker who he may not hope not to emulate at Stamford Bridge.
Torres became the most expensive player in Premier League history when Chelsea shelled out to sign him from Liverpool in January 2011.
A solitary goal followed in the remainder of the 2010-11 campaign, and Torres - so destructively prolific at Anfield - went into a tailspin as his Blues career failed to take off, although he entered Chelsea folklore in scoring against Barcelona in the semi-finals en route to a 2012 Champions League triumph.
Gaizka Mendieta: Valencia to Lazio - €48m
Mendieta was the star turn in a Valencia side that lost successive Champions League finals after the turn of the millennium, prompting a money-spinning move to Lazio.
He stayed just a season in Serie A, however, failing to score in 31 appearances and joining Barcelona on loan the following season.
Having been named Europe's best midfielder just two years earlier, Mendieta then joined Middlesbrough, where he played out his career, amassing cult-hero status on Teesside.
Juan Mata: Chelsea to Manchester United - €45m
Having won Chelsea's Player of the Year award two years running, Mata probably didn't expect to end up surplus to requirements, but that's exactly what happened when Jose Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United offered Mata an escape route for a then club-record fee, but fears for his Old Trafford future were raised when Mourinho took over.
The amiable playmaker has enjoyed a key part in Mourinho's Red Devils side to date, however.
David Villa: Valencia to Barcelona - €40m
Only Luis Figo's controversy-drenched move from Barcelona to Real Madrid has seen more money change hands in a LaLiga transfer than Villa's switch to Camp Nou from Valencia.
Villa won a double of LaLiga and Champions League in his first season at Camp Nou, scoring a peach in the latter's Wembley final against Manchester United.
However, his subsequent two years at Barca were hampered by injuries and a struggle to shift Lionel Messi from the central striking role.
Javi Martinez: Athletic Bilbao to Bayern Munich - €40m
Whether playing as a bustling box-to-box midfielder or forward-thinking centre-back in Marcelo Bielsa's Europa League final-making Athletic Bilbao side, Martinez was swiftly earmarked as a top-level star.
Bundesliga giants Bayern forked out a record fee to bring Martinez to Germany in 2012, but his career at the Allianz Arena has been injury-hit.
Regardless, Martinez has tasted Bundesliga glory in all five of his seasons in Bavaria, and was a Champions League winner in 2013.
|Stuani quits Middlesbrough for LaLiga new boys Girona
|Cerci: I gave up a lot of money to leave Atletico
|Joining Chelsea from Real Madrid like ´leaving home´ for Morata
|Ancelotti working to make Sanches an AC Milan fan
|Neymar unaffected by PSG speculation - Barca team-mate Mascherano
|Mendy left out of Sporting friendly amid talk of Manchester City move
|Borussia Dortmund interested before Tianjin Quanjian move - Modeste
|Torres torment or Drogba delight - how will Morata stack up against Chelsea´s big-money buys?
|Morata becomes Spain´s most expensive player - how did Torres, Mata & more fare?
|Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker Morata
|James: I can replace Messi and Ronaldo
|Eremenko doping ban upheld by CAS
|PSV defender Willems joins Eintracht
|Van Dijk training alone as he wants to leave Southampton
|Luring Bonucci from Juventus an important sign - Abate
|Klopp hopes for Lucas return after tearful Liverpool goodbye
|Sparta Prague bring in Lille captain Mavuba
|Hajduk ordered to play behind closed doors after racist incident
|Liverpool sign Robertson from Hull City
|Arsenal versus Chelsea is never a friendly - Wenger
|Zouma seals long-term Chelsea contract extension and Stoke loan
|Inter 1 Schalke 1: Murillo hits stunning equaliser as Perisic makes appearance
|Cahill: Terry is a huge loss for Chelsea
|Newcastle seal Manquillo signing
|LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid start with three away games
|LaLiga fixtures: Madrid to juggle Clasico plans with Club World Cup commitments
|LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico
|LaLiga key fixtures: Clasico on December 20, Madrid derby after World Cup play-offs
|Conte declares Costa saga ´closed´, suggests decision to sell was made in January
|LaLiga fixtures: Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend as Barcelona host Betis
|Benteke ´very happy´ at Crystal Palace amid Everton links
|Conte: Morata was my first choice for Chelsea
|Schar ends Hoffenheim troubles with Deportivo switch
|Bonucci, Biglia and Mr X? Fassone teases on Milan transfer target
|Ronaldo staying at Madrid and that´s it - Zidane
|Kolarov close to Roma move as Guardiola hails City debutant Foden
|Klopp insists Coutinho is going nowhere amid Barcelona interest
|Shakespeare confirms Leicester rejected Roma bid for Mahrez
|Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players
|Neymar ´very happy´ to stay at Barcelona, says Roberto
|Barca star Neymar teases fans amid PSG speculation
|Mexico 1 Honduras 0: Defending champions into semi-finals again
|Manchester United 2 Manchester City 0: Lukaku scores again in ICC derby
|Jamaica 2 Canada 1: Reigning Gold Cup runners-up reach semis
|Ceballos: I want to be like Modric, Kroos
|Man United target Aurier wants to leave PSG – Emery
|Ibrahimovic sends message to Man United as he steps up recovery
|RB Leipzig ´lucky´ with Keita, says Klopp
|Torino don´t want to sell Belotti as Vieri urges striker to join Milan
|Donnarumma trying to imitate Bayern´s Neuer
|Carrick backs Pogba for United captaincy
|Zidane lauds talented Mbappe as Madrid circle Monaco star
|Everton, Zenit and PSV learn Europa League opponents as Galatasaray suffer shock exit
|Africa Cup of Nations expanded and moved to June and July
|Cillessen happy at Barcelona and denies Crystal Palace links
|RFEF president Villar held in custody amid corruption case
|Bonucci aims to follow AC Milan legends Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini
|DFB punishes Borussia Dortmund over crowd disorder
|Neymar not for sale - Bartomeu gives FFP warning to PSG
|Griffiths given Champions League ban over Linfield incident
|Real Madrid places up for grabs - Bale
|BREAKING NEWS: Hernandez set to join West Ham from Leverkusen
|Bernardeschi misses Fiorentina training camp amid Juventus move reports
|Monaco warn clubs over illegal Mbappe approaches
|Hughton ´very hopeful´ over Knockaert injury
|Morata perfect for Premier League but Lukaku has advantage - Karanka
|Whelan ends nine-year Stoke City stay by joining Aston Villa
|Hoeness tells Sammer to ´say little´ about Bayern
|Altidore´s girlfriend: Only I can grab Jozy´s nipples!
|Perisic to play on Inter tour as Manchester United bid stalls
|Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma
|Bonucci and Ramos best in the world, says Milan boss Montella
|Injured Thiago out of Bayern pre-season tour
|Klopp helped me a lot - Liverpool captain Henderson reflects on injury woe
|Rashford: Lukaku partnership could fire Man Utd to glory
|De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch
|Insigne eyes Scudetto success... and the tattoo to match
|Mourinho: Manchester United can´t compete with clubs who buy and buy and buy
|Lewandowski happy to see Aubameyang stay at Dortmund
|Morata: Conte has shown the most faith in me
|Neymar signing ´would be good´ for PSG, says Silva
|Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante
|Neymar could make PSG Champions League contenders - Emery
|MLS Review: Red Bulls put five past Earthquakes, Sounders rally from 3-0 down
|PSG target Neymar and Barca arrive in New York
|Morata says goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea move
|Mourinho unfazed by Morata´s Chelsea move
|United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis
|Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win
|Rummenigge names Sanches price as he doubts Milan can meet Bayern demands
|Messi a machine built for football – Xavi
|Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference
|Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world
|Mourinho: Guardiola rivalry has eased
|Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
|Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears
|Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
|Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
|He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
|Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
|Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
|Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
|Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
|Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
|Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
|Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
|Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
|Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
|Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
|Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
|Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
|Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
|AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
|Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
|Atletico guarded over Costa bid
|Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
|Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
|Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
|Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
|De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
|Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
|€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
|Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
|Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
|Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
|Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
|Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
|Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
|Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L