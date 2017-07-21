Benjamin Mendy has been omitted from Monaco's squad for their friendly match against Sporting CP as talk of an imminent move to Manchester City gathers pace.
The full-back has not been included in the 23-man group for the meeting with the Portuguese side at Estadio Jose Alvalade.
Mendy has not yet featured for the Ligue 1 champions in their pre-season matches, with the club citing his recovery from a thigh injury he suffered while on France duty in June.
However, his latest omission from the matchday squad is likely to encourage speculation that he will complete a transfer to City in the coming days, with Monaco not offering a reason for his absence.
Reports in England have suggested that manager Pep Guardiola is hoping to tie up a deal for the left-back before next week, with City said to be ready to pay £50million for his services.
The deal would make Mendy the club's fifth signing of the transfer window, after Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Douglas Luiz.
|Stuani quits Middlesbrough for LaLiga new boys Girona
|Cerci: I gave up a lot of money to leave Atletico
|Joining Chelsea from Real Madrid like ´leaving home´ for Morata
|Ancelotti working to make Sanches an AC Milan fan
|Neymar unaffected by PSG speculation - Barca team-mate Mascherano
|Mendy left out of Sporting friendly amid talk of Manchester City move
|Borussia Dortmund interested before Tianjin Quanjian move - Modeste
|Torres torment or Drogba delight - how will Morata stack up against Chelsea´s big-money buys?
|Morata becomes Spain´s most expensive player - how did Torres, Mata & more fare?
|Chelsea sign Real Madrid striker Morata
|James: I can replace Messi and Ronaldo
|Eremenko doping ban upheld by CAS
|PSV defender Willems joins Eintracht
|Van Dijk training alone as he wants to leave Southampton
|Luring Bonucci from Juventus an important sign - Abate
|Klopp hopes for Lucas return after tearful Liverpool goodbye
|Sparta Prague bring in Lille captain Mavuba
|Hajduk ordered to play behind closed doors after racist incident
|Liverpool sign Robertson from Hull City
|Arsenal versus Chelsea is never a friendly - Wenger
|Zouma seals long-term Chelsea contract extension and Stoke loan
|Inter 1 Schalke 1: Murillo hits stunning equaliser as Perisic makes appearance
|Cahill: Terry is a huge loss for Chelsea
|Newcastle seal Manquillo signing
|LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid start with three away games
|LaLiga fixtures: Madrid to juggle Clasico plans with Club World Cup commitments
|LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico
|LaLiga key fixtures: Clasico on December 20, Madrid derby after World Cup play-offs
|Conte declares Costa saga ´closed´, suggests decision to sell was made in January
|LaLiga fixtures: Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend as Barcelona host Betis
|Benteke ´very happy´ at Crystal Palace amid Everton links
|Conte: Morata was my first choice for Chelsea
|Schar ends Hoffenheim troubles with Deportivo switch
|Bonucci, Biglia and Mr X? Fassone teases on Milan transfer target
|Ronaldo staying at Madrid and that´s it - Zidane
|Kolarov close to Roma move as Guardiola hails City debutant Foden
|Klopp insists Coutinho is going nowhere amid Barcelona interest
|Shakespeare confirms Leicester rejected Roma bid for Mahrez
|Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players
|Neymar ´very happy´ to stay at Barcelona, says Roberto
|Barca star Neymar teases fans amid PSG speculation
|Mexico 1 Honduras 0: Defending champions into semi-finals again
|Manchester United 2 Manchester City 0: Lukaku scores again in ICC derby
|Jamaica 2 Canada 1: Reigning Gold Cup runners-up reach semis
|Ceballos: I want to be like Modric, Kroos
|Man United target Aurier wants to leave PSG – Emery
|Ibrahimovic sends message to Man United as he steps up recovery
|RB Leipzig ´lucky´ with Keita, says Klopp
|Torino don´t want to sell Belotti as Vieri urges striker to join Milan
|Donnarumma trying to imitate Bayern´s Neuer
|Carrick backs Pogba for United captaincy
|Zidane lauds talented Mbappe as Madrid circle Monaco star
|Everton, Zenit and PSV learn Europa League opponents as Galatasaray suffer shock exit
|Africa Cup of Nations expanded and moved to June and July
|Cillessen happy at Barcelona and denies Crystal Palace links
|RFEF president Villar held in custody amid corruption case
|Bonucci aims to follow AC Milan legends Baresi, Costacurta, Maldini
|DFB punishes Borussia Dortmund over crowd disorder
|Neymar not for sale - Bartomeu gives FFP warning to PSG
|Griffiths given Champions League ban over Linfield incident
|Real Madrid places up for grabs - Bale
|BREAKING NEWS: Hernandez set to join West Ham from Leverkusen
|Bernardeschi misses Fiorentina training camp amid Juventus move reports
|Monaco warn clubs over illegal Mbappe approaches
|Hughton ´very hopeful´ over Knockaert injury
|Morata perfect for Premier League but Lukaku has advantage - Karanka
|Whelan ends nine-year Stoke City stay by joining Aston Villa
|Hoeness tells Sammer to ´say little´ about Bayern
|Altidore´s girlfriend: Only I can grab Jozy´s nipples!
|Perisic to play on Inter tour as Manchester United bid stalls
|Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma
|Bonucci and Ramos best in the world, says Milan boss Montella
|Injured Thiago out of Bayern pre-season tour
|Klopp helped me a lot - Liverpool captain Henderson reflects on injury woe
|Rashford: Lukaku partnership could fire Man Utd to glory
|De Sciglio completes €12m Juventus switch
|Insigne eyes Scudetto success... and the tattoo to match
|Mourinho: Manchester United can´t compete with clubs who buy and buy and buy
|Lewandowski happy to see Aubameyang stay at Dortmund
|Morata: Conte has shown the most faith in me
|Neymar signing ´would be good´ for PSG, says Silva
|Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante
|Neymar could make PSG Champions League contenders - Emery
|MLS Review: Red Bulls put five past Earthquakes, Sounders rally from 3-0 down
|PSG target Neymar and Barca arrive in New York
|Morata says goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea move
|Mourinho unfazed by Morata´s Chelsea move
|United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis
|Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win
|Rummenigge names Sanches price as he doubts Milan can meet Bayern demands
|Messi a machine built for football – Xavi
|Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference
|Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world
|Mourinho: Guardiola rivalry has eased
|Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
|Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears
|Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
|Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
|He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
|Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
|Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
|Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
|Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
|Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
|Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
|Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
|Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
|Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
|Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
|Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
|Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
|Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
|AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
|Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
|Atletico guarded over Costa bid
|Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
|Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
|Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
|Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
|De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
|Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
|€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
|Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
|Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
|Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
|Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
|Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
|Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
|Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L