LaLiga fixtures: Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend as Barcelona host Betis

Real Madrid will begin their LaLiga title defence at Deportivo La Coruna, with Barcelona opening up the 2017-18 campaign against Real Betis at Camp Nou.

The Clasico rivals do not meet until the final round of fixtures before the mid-season break on December 20, when recently installed boss Ernesto Valverde and his side are slated to appear at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A mouthwatering return at Camp Nou could double up as a title-decider on the weekend of May 5/6 as it is the third game from the end of the season.

Barca conclude by hosting Real Sociedad, while Zinedine Zidane's European champions face a potentially tricky final-day trip to Villarreal.