LaLiga fixtures: Madrid to juggle Clasico plans with Club World Cup commitments

Real Madrid will travel to Camp Nou for a Clasico clash with Barcelona that is likely to be decisive in next season's LaLiga title race.

The great rivals face off on Matchday 36 on the weekend of May 5/6, with only two games of the season to be played thereafter.

LaLiga announced on Friday that the first Clasico of the season is due to be held at the Santiago Bernabeu on December 20.

However, that match may need to be moved as a result of Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup, the final of which is due to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Atletico Madrid welcome their city rivals to their new Wanda Metropolitano home on the weekend of November 18/19, with the return derby on April 7/8.

Zinedine Zidane's champions get their title defence up and running with an away match at Deportivo La Coruna, where Madrid won 6-2 last season.

They will conclude the campaign with a tricky trip to Villarreal, with the season set to end on the weekend of May 19/20.

Real Madrid's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid

Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Real Madrid v Valencia

Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Real Madrid v Levante

Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Real Madrid v Real Betis

Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Alaves v Real Madrid

Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Real Madrid v Espanyol

Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Getafe v Real Madrid

Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Real Madrid v Eibar

Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Girona v Real Madrid

Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Real Madrid v Las Palmas

Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Real Madrid v Malaga

Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Sevilla

Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Leganes v Real Madrid

Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona

Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Real Madrid v Villarreal

Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna

Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Valencia v Real Madrid

Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Levante v Real Madrid

Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Real Betis v Real Madrid

Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Real Madrid v Alaves

Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Espanyol v Real Madrid

Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Real Madrid v Getafe

Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Eibar v Real Madrid

Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Real Madrid v Girona

Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Las Palmas v Real Madrid

Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Malaga v Real Madrid

Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Sevilla v Real Madrid

Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Leganes

Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Madrid

Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo



Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Villarreal v Real Madrid

Fixtures are subject to change.