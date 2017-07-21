LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico

Barcelona face a potentially decisive Clasico showdown against Real Madrid at the end of the Liga season, with only two fixtures to follow the match at Camp Nou.

The first Clasico of 2017-18 is due to be staged at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 20 December, just before the winter break, but it could be rescheduled due to Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup.

Ernesto Valverde will make his bow as Barcelona's new coach with a home game against Real Betis on the opening round of the season, across the weekend of August 19 and 20.

Barca then travel to Alaves before welcoming Espanyol to Camp Nou for the first Barcelona derby of the season in what looks to be a straightforward first run of fixtures for Valverde.

Away games at Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao - the latter Valverde's former club - will provide sterner tests in October.

After hosting Madrid in the first weekend of May, Barca end the season with a trip to Levante, before welcoming Real Sociedad to Camp Nou on the final weekend.

Barcelona's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Barcelona v Real Betis

Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Alaves v Barcelona

Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Barcelona v Espanyol

Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Getafe v Barcelona

Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Barcelona v Eibar

Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Girona v Barcelona

Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Barcelona v Las Palmas

Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Barcelona v Malaga

Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Barcelona v Sevilla

Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Leganes v Barcelona

Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Valencia v Barcelona

Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Barcelona v Celta Vigo

Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Villarreal v Barcelona

Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna

Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona

Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Barcelona v Levante

Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Real Betis v Barcelona

Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Barcelona v Alaves

Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Espanyol v Barcelona

Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Barcelona v Getafe

Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Eibar v Barcelona

Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Barcelona v Girona

Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Las Palmas v Barcelona

Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Malaga v Barcelona

Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Sevilla v Barcelona

Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Barcelona v Leganes

Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Barcelona v Valencia

Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Celta Vigo v Barcelona

Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Barcelona v Villarreal

Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona

Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Madrid

Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Levante v Barcelona



Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Sociedad

Fixtures are subject to change.