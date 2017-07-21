LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico

Barcelona face a potentially decisive Clasico showdown against Real Madrid at the end of the Liga season, with only two fixtures to follow the match at Camp Nou.
The first Clasico of 2017-18 is due to be staged at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 20 December, just before the winter break, but it could be rescheduled due to Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup.
Ernesto Valverde will make his bow as Barcelona's new coach with a home game against Real Betis on the opening round of the season, across the weekend of August 19 and 20.
Barca then travel to Alaves before welcoming Espanyol to Camp Nou for the first Barcelona derby of the season in what looks to be a straightforward first run of fixtures for Valverde.
Away games at Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao - the latter Valverde's former club - will provide sterner tests in October.
After hosting Madrid in the first weekend of May, Barca end the season with a trip to Levante, before welcoming Real Sociedad to Camp Nou on the final weekend.
Barcelona's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:
Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Barcelona v Real Betis
Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Alaves v Barcelona
Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Barcelona v Espanyol
Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Getafe v Barcelona
Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Barcelona v Eibar
Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Girona v Barcelona
Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Barcelona v Las Palmas
Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Barcelona v Malaga
Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona
Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Barcelona v Sevilla
Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Leganes v Barcelona
Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Valencia v Barcelona
Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Barcelona v Celta Vigo
Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Villarreal v Barcelona
Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna
Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona
Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Barcelona v Levante
Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Real Sociedad v Barcelona
Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Real Betis v Barcelona
Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Barcelona v Alaves
Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Espanyol v Barcelona
Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Barcelona v Getafe
Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Eibar v Barcelona
Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Barcelona v Girona
Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Las Palmas v Barcelona
Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Malaga v Barcelona
Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Sevilla v Barcelona
Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Barcelona v Leganes
Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Barcelona v Valencia
Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Celta Vigo v Barcelona
Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Barcelona v Villarreal
Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona
Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Madrid
Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Levante v Barcelona
Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Sociedad
Fixtures are subject to change.
