LaLiga fixtures: Atletico Madrid start with three away games

Atletico Madrid will start the Liga season with three successive away matches as a result of construction work on their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Having been drawn to play promoted Girona at home on the opening weekend, Atletico will instead travel to Estadi Montilivi before trips to Las Palmas and Valencia.

On the fourth matchday of the new season, Atletico will finally cut the ribbons at the Metropolitano with a home game against Malaga, to be staged over the weekend of September 16 and 17.

As a result of the fixture switch with Girona, Atletico Madrid will play four of their five fixtures in January 2018 at their new stadium.

The first Madrid derby of the campaign has been set for the weekend of November 18 and 19 at the Metropolitano, with Diego Simeone's men heading to the Santiago Bernabeu on the weekend of April 7 and 8.

Atletico will travel to face Getafe in the penultimate round of the campaign, followed by a home game against Eibar to close the season.

Their matches against Barcelona are at home in October and away in March.

Atletico Madrid's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Girona v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Malaga

Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Leganes v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal

Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Deportivo La Coruna v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Levante v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Alaves

Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Espanyol v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Getafe.

Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Eibar v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Girona

Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas

Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Valencia

Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Malaga v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Leganes

Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Villarreal v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna

Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Levante

Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Alaves v Atletico Madrid

Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Espanyol

Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Atletico Madrid v Getafe



Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Eibar v Atletico Madrid

Fixtures are subject to change