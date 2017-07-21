Donnarumma trying to imitate Bayern´s Neuer

Already learning from idol and Italian great Gianluigi Buffon, AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is trying to imitate Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer.

At only 18 years of age, Donnarumma is already Milan's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper after making his debut at 16.

Seen as the heir apparent to Buffon in the Italy national team, Donnarumma attracted interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before extending his Milan contract until 2021.

And Donnarumma – in China preparing for the upcoming Serie A season with Milan – revealed his inspirations, including Neuer, a World Cup, Champions League and Bundesliga winner.

"My idol was always Gigi Buffon, then you were in the team that I supported [as a child]," he told Christian Abbiati via Milan TV.

"Now in the national team, I always have Gigi, who's been helping me so much.

"But there's also Neuer, who's an example. I try to imitate him and learn from him."

Donnarumma did not miss a Serie A match last season, playing in all 38 games as Milan finished sixth.