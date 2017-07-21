Article

Liverpool sign Robertson from Hull City

21 July 2017 17:05

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of left-back Andy Robertson from Hull City on a long-term contract.

The Scotland international has joined for an undisclosed fee that is reportedly in the region of £10million.

Robertson told Liverpool's official website: "It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I'm delighted. There's been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I'm glad that the deal's finally been done and I'm a Liverpool player.

"My family are proud of what I've achieved so far and they're all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course. We're all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now.

"There's not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me.

"I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club."

Robertson made 33 Premier League appearances last season as Hull suffered relegation from the top flight.

The 23-year-old will provide competition for James Milner for the left-back slot, with the former Manchester City man having taken over as first choice for the role following Alberto Moreno's erratic form.

Robertson is manager Jurgen Klopp's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Mohamed Salah from Roma and Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.

The club also confirmed that midfielder Kevin Stewart has moved to Hull on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Tottenham in 2014 but struggled for first-team opportunities and was sent for loan spells with Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town.

"I'm delighted to sign for the club," Stewart told Hull's official website. "I can't wait to get started and get my boots on.

"It's an exciting move for me and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead."

