Bonucci, Biglia and Mr X? Fassone teases on Milan transfer target

AC Milan are still chasing a striker in the transfer market but chief executive Marco Fassone has told fans to expect the unexpected.

Milan have been linked to a number of leading forwards over the course of an ambitious close-season spending spree, with Torino's Andrea Belotti viewed as their most likely option after Alvaro Morata agreed to join Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund said they are unwilling to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this close to the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Fiorentina's Nikola Kalinic has been touted as an alternative but Fassone told Gazzetta dello Sport a "Mr X" could arrive instead as the Rossoneri chase another elite signing.

"Let's just say we'll do a little something again," he said. "It also depends on sales and in any case we're not in a hurry.

"This is a very good squad, we're just missing the icing on the cake. That, in any case, will be an excellent, top-level signing.

"All buys were made at the correct prices though. Will it be Belotti, Kalinic or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? There could be another figure, a 'Mr X'."

Bayern Munich's teenage midfielder Renato Sanches could be considered within the bracket of elite talent referenced by Fassone and the Portugal international has indeed been linked to Milan.

Speaking ahead of the International Champions Cup match against Bayern in Shenzhen, head coach Vincenzo Montella was reluctant to be drawn on the prospect of Sanches becoming the 12th pre-season arrival, despite sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli telling Corriere dello Sport the 19-year-old was "an option".

"Of course, during the transfer window there are a lot of rumours. Everyday there will be different news," he said.

"For Milan, we try to choose the most suitable players. And in those we are interested, we evaluate their capacity and value in order for us to have the best players."

Along with eye-catching signings such as Leonardo Bonucci and Andre Silva, another satisfying piece of business for Milan over recent weeks was goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma signing a contract extension.

When the Italy international's future at San Siro was in doubt his representative Mino Raiola came in for criticism, but Fassone credited the super-agent for helping to get the deal over the line.

"If we renewed with Donnarumma it's thanks to his [Raiola's] insights," he added. "He pulled the right levers, he was able to convince Gigio to wed himself to our project."