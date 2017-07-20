Related

Article

United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis

20 July 2017 05:06

The United States advanced to a ninth successive CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final thanks to a first-half blitz and 2-0 win over El Salvador.

USA – semi-finalists in 2015 – had two unlikely players to thank, defenders Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj, for the quarter-final victory in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Boosted by the reinforcements of Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey, as well as captain Michael Bradley, it was Gonzalez and Lichaj who scored quick-fire goals to sink a spirited El Salvador outfit.

A towering header from Pachuca centre-back Gonzalez gave hosts USA the lead with four minutes of regulation time remaining in the first half.

And USA put the result beyond doubt in the second minute of additional time after Lichaj combined with Dempsey – looking more like a forward than a full-back as he doubled the lead.

Bruce Arena's USA will now meet Costa Rica for a place in the tournament decider in Santa Clara on July 26, though he will be hoping for an improved performance defensively.

USA named a completely different XI following their final Group B game against Nicaragua – a 3-0 win last week. Bradley, Altidore, Dempsey, Tim Howard and Darlington Nagbe came into the line-up, along with Gonzalez, Lichaj, Justin Morrow, Matt Hedges, Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes.

There was just one change for El Salvador. Having booked their spot in the last eight as one of the best third-placed teams thanks to a 1-1 draw against Jamaica, Eduardo Lara selected Alexander Larin with Ruben Marroquin making way.

USA and Lichaj made a shaky start. The Nottingham Forest defender's attempted back pass fell short and Rodolfo Zelaya pounced but Howard was quick off his line to stop the El Salvador forward in the third minute.

The Americans had a great chance themselves four minutes later. Gonzalez's shot inside the six-yard box was somehow saved by Derby Carrillo on the line and then eventually blocked for a corner after Hedges' follow-up effort.

It continued to be a lively affair as Altidore received the ball from Nagbe and turned his opponent inside the area but Carrillo was up to the task.

Fouls crept into the niggling contest, however, El Salvador continued to match it with their highly-fancied opponents, that was until USA's quick-fire double before half-time.

Gonzalez pushed up for a set-piece and rose highest to head home Bradley's free-kick and break the deadlock in the 41st minute.

And El Salvador were left shell-shocked in first-half stoppage time when Lichaj – in an advanced position on the edge of the area – was played through following a stunning turn by Dempsey and coolly slotted the ball through the legs of Carrillo.

El Salvador emerged from the break with plenty of tenacity – Denis Pineda dispossessing USA and firing a powerful low effort agonisingly wide of the post seven minutes into the second half.

The El Salvadorians then wasted a great two-on-one opportunity as they broke forward on the counter-attack. And USA continued to live dangerously as Pineda got in front of two opponents and headed over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

Sponsored links

Thursday 20 July

05:06 United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis
04:17 Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win
03:56 Rummenigge names Sanches price as he doubts Milan can meet Bayern demands
02:50 Messi a machine built for football – Xavi
02:17 Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference
01:41 Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world
01:37 Mourinho: Guardiola rivalry has eased
00:30 Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
00:06 Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears

Wednesday 19 July

23:34 Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
22:57 Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
22:31 He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
21:43 Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
21:29 Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
20:15 Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
19:40 Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
19:39 Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
19:03 Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
18:42 Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
18:39 Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
17:50 Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
16:38 Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
16:32 Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
16:16 Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
15:25 Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
14:49 AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
14:31 Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
14:06 Atletico guarded over Costa bid
13:26 Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
12:18 Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
11:58 Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
11:32 Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
10:27 De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
10:06 Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
09:35 €75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
08:43 Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
05:15 Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
04:14 Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
03:37 Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
01:25 Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
00:21 Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
00:11 Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L

Tuesday 18 July

22:41 Nice sign experienced France defender Jallet
22:38 Conte signs new deal at Chelsea
20:31 Juventus and Sampdoria pull plug on Schick deal
20:27 Navas not ready to let go of Madrid number one spot
19:41 Lucas bids fond farewell to Liverpool as he completes Lazio switch
19:36 Ranieri looking to the future with Nantes after making sweet music with Leicester
19:14 Bonucci arrival could signal AC Milan formation change
18:39 Montella finds positives in AC Milan display despite Dortmund defeat
18:17 Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
18:05 Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan
17:48 International Champions Cup: Guardiola meets Mourinho again as Barcelona take on Ronaldo-less Real M
17:28 Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera
17:13 Cassano to keep playing after stunning retirement U-turn
16:28 Barcelona ´200 per cent sure´ of keeping Neymar, amid reports of PSG bid
16:01 Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying
16:00 Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany
15:42 Could James arrival leave Bayern a Muller light? Ancelotti says no
15:24 AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang double downs Rossoneri
15:20 Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links
14:04 Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal
13:31 Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
13:07 Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
12:36 Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
12:24 Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
12:24 Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
12:17 No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
10:48 RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
10:04 Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
09:43 Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
09:32 Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
09:19 Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
07:56 Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
07:21 Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
05:54 Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
03:22 Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
02:43 Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
01:39 World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
00:52 Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
00:47 Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga

Facebook