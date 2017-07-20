Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win

Dani Alves made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 giants edged Roma on penalties at the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.
Alves, who signed for PSG earlier this month despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, started at right-back in the 1-1 draw at Comerica Park.
Marquinhos gave PSG a 36th-minute lead after a somewhat scrappy first half, but Roma were the better side in the second.
Umar Sadiq levelled proceedings on the hour-mark and Roma had two penalty shouts turned down in a lively second half before penalties were needed to separate the teams.
Only Gerson failed to convert in the shoot-out, with Marquinhos scoring the decisive penalty in the 5-3 success.
Le @psg_inside remporte le match contre l'@OfficialASRoma !! #RomaPSG pic.twitter.com/sYb8UAZbIx— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) July 20, 2017
While Alves made his debut for PSG, who are linked with Barcelona star Neymar, recruits Hector Moreno and Lorenzo Pellegrini started for Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma.
Both teams consistently broke down in the attacking third in the opening exchanges, although Jese Rodriguez had a great chance in the 21st minute.
The forward was put through but was unable to get the ball under control and the opportunity was wasted.
PSG took a deserved lead nine minutes prior to half-time.
Thiago Motta tried to play a one-two with Jese but went down under a challenge, the ball falling to Marquinhos to put away from inside the area.
The Ligue 1 giants continued to threaten to finish the half, Lucas Moura shooting straight at Roma goalkeeper Alisson after a smart Javier Pastore run.
Both teams made changes at the break and it took time for the substitutes to settle in Detroit.
Alves was perhaps fortunate not to give away a penalty in the 57th minute, the Brazilian bringing down Diego Perotti with a slide tackle in the area, only to collect the ball afterwards.
Roma levelled on the hour-mark through 20-year-old forward Sadiq.
A pass over the top from Gerson saw Sadiq put in behind and the Nigerian finished through Alphonse Areola's legs from an angle.
| Sadiq with the sharp finish!#RomaPSG #RomaTour #2017ICC pic.twitter.com/QG3eoRp0qD— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 20, 2017
Daniele De Rossi, who came off the bench, was the next to go close, the midfielder's 25-yard free-kick tipped over by Areola in the 65th minute.
The lively Umar was then brought down by Presnel Kimpembe in the area, but penalty pleas were again dismissed.
Blaise Matuidi had three late chances for PSG, including blazing over from close range and missing two one-on-ones as a shoot-out followed.
After the first five penalties were converted, Gerson failed to hit the target with his spot-kick as Roma were beaten.
