RFEF president Villar held in custody amid corruption case

Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president and FIFA vice-president Angel Maria Villar will remain in custody without bail pending an investigation into alleged corruption.

Villar, his son Gorka, RFEF economic vice-president Juan Padron and general secretary of the Tenerife Football Federation Ramon Hernandez were arrested and detained on Tuesday following a police raid on the organisation's offices in Madrid.

Police said the men were arrested on charges of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

In a written ruling, investigating magistrate Santiago Pedraz said he considered Villar to be a flight risk and ordered the RFEF chief, his sports lawyer son and Padron to be held in custody during the investigation. The judge set Hernandez's bail at €100,000.

RFEF and the Tenerife federation have made no public comment on the case since Tuesday.

Villar, a former midfielder for Athletic Bilbao, was first elected as RFEF president in 1988 and returned to his post unopposed in May this year.

Gorka Villar served as director general of CONMEBOL but stepped down by "common accord" in July last year.