PSG target Neymar and Barca arrive in New York

Neymar touched down in New York with his Barcelona team-mates amid growing links with Paris Saint-Germain.

There is growing speculation that Neymar is poised to leave Barca, with French giants PSG reportedly ready to pay his €222million release clause – which would smash the world transfer record.

Neymar – under contract until June 2021 – insists he is happy at Camp Nou, while Barca are "200 per cent" certain that the 25-year-old Brazilian star will stay.

And Neymar arrived in the United States, along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, on Wednesday as Barca prepare for the upcoming LaLiga season via the International Champions Cup.

Barca – led by new head coach Ernesto Valverde – face Serie A champions Juventus in New Jersey on Saturday.

Their ICC opener is followed by games against Manchester United (July 26) and bitter rivals Real Madrid (July 29).