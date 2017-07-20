Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears

Spain forward Alvaro Morata said he was "very happy" after Real Madrid agreed to sell him to Premier League champions Chelsea.
The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move in the off-season and is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge for a fee reported to be in the region of £70million.
Morata, who must still agree to personal terms and complete a medical, was delighted to be given the chance to join Antonio Conte's side.
"I am very happy," he told Marca.
"God willing, tomorrow I will be at Chelsea, a club that has always admired me."
We have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Alvaro Morata...https://t.co/uuenBgcPH2— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2017
Morata made just 14 starts for Madrid in LaLiga last season, finishing the title-winning campaign with 15 goals.
The former Juventus forward, who was also a target for Manchester United, said his close-season had been "strange".
"Again, I do not think I'm going back to Madrid, I find it difficult and for now it's not something that I am considering," Morata said.
"It was clear that the goal was to leave, it's been a fairly strange summer and until I pass the medical examination, I'm not going to be calm."
Morata will leave Madrid after two spells with his boyhood club and having won two LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns.
