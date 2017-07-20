Morata: Conte has shown the most faith in me

Alvaro Morata is delighted to link up with Antonio Conte at Chelsea, saying the Italian is the coach who has shown most faith in him throughout his career.

Real Madrid and Chelsea agreed terms over a transfer for the Spain international on Wednesday, believed to be in the region of £70million.

Morata has previously spoken of being "indebted" to Conte, who brought the youngster to Juventus, but never coached him due to taking the Italy job.

Having scored 15 LaLiga goals in just 14 starts for Madrid last term, Morata believes finally playing under Conte will help him improve further.

Morata told Spanish media: "I'm going to the team managed by the coach who has placed the most faith in me, and that's great for me."

We have agreed terms with Real Madrid for the transfer of Alvaro Morata...https://t.co/uuenBgcPH2 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2017

Though he struggled to break into Zinedine Zidane's plans last term, Morata holds no grudge over his former boss and no regrets over returning to Madrid - though he has conceded that a third spell at the Santiago Bernabeu is unlikely.

He added of Zidane: "I have thanked him for everything, and wished him luck for this year.

"I've won four titles, among them my second Champions League with Madrid. I leave happy because the last time I pulled on the Madrid shirt was in Cibeles [square in the Spanish capital]."

Pedro, Cesar Azpilicueta and Cesc Fabregas are international colleagues who await at Stamford Bridge, a factor that enthuses Morata.

"I have spoken with Azpilicueta," Morata said. "And also with Fernando Torres, who has told me he'll give me a hand with whatever I need."