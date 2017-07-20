Messi a machine built for football – Xavi

Lionel Messi is a "machine built to play football", according to his former Barcelona team-mate Xavi.

Messi, 30, is considered among the all-time greats, having enjoyed a spectacular career that has included success at both a team and personal level.

The Argentina star has won eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns among numerous other trophies.

Messi is also a record five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Xavi, the midfielder who was at Barca until 2015, lauded his former team-mate.

"Leo can do [what] Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and [Sergio] Busquets [do] at the same time and continue to do Messi," he told The Tactical Room.

"He seems a machine built to play football, with that rubber ankle that sticks to the ball."

In good news for Barca amid speculation over his future, Messi signed a new deal earlier this month to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021.