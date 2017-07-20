Lewandowski happy to see Aubameyang stay at Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remaining at Borussia Dortmund will motivate him and Bayern Munich to hit their straps in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund are expected to keep hold of Aubameyang - who beat Lewandowski to the Bundesliga golden boot last term - after the likes of Chelsea and AC Milan, as well as suitors in China, failed to conclude a deal before a deadline imposed by the Signal Iduna Park club.

Lewandowski blamed his team-mates for falling one short of Aubameyang's 31-goal haul in the Bundesliga last term, but it did not halt Bayern's march to a fifth straight title.

And the Poland international, who left Dortmund for the Allianz Arena in 2014, says a stronger Dortmund will bring the best out of Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"It is good for the Bundesliga, that he stays in Dortmund," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"And it is also good for us. Last season, when we secured our championship early, we lost a bit of tension.

"Through such a situation in the top scorer ranking, you automatically push yourself."