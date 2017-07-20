Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly

It has been a difficult year for Aaron Lennon but the winger stepped up his return to the Everton first team with a goal in a 3-0 friendly victory over Twente on Wednesday.

The former Tottenham winger was detained under the Mental Health Act in April and has not played competitively since February, having received treatment for a stress-related illness.

Lennon returned for pre-season and made his playing comeback in a 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in Tanzania last week, before getting on the scoresheet in De Lutte.

Kevin Mirallas opened the scoring against the Eredivisie outfit with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box, with Lennon adding the second after the break through a deflected drive.

Teenage midfielder Kieran Dowell curled in the third to complete a convincing victory for Ronald Koeman's men, who next face Genk on Saturday.

| Sit back and enjoy our match highlights package from tonight's 3-0 win over @fctwente... pic.twitter.com/jgCodjibde — Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2017

Good win from the lads tonight, happy to get on the scoresheet and some more minutes under my belt #PreSeason #Toffees — Aaron Lennon (@AaronLennon12) July 19, 2017