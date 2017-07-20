Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he is the best in the world as Manchester City's Vincent Kompany heaped praise on the Belgian star.
Lukaku swapped Everton for Premier League giants United in a deal reportedly worth £75million and the 24-year-old is already off the mark for his new club – scoring in the 2-1 pre-season win over Real Salt Lake on Monday.
The Belgium international, who moved to Everton on a permanent basis in 2014, netted 25 Premier League goals last season to finish runner-up to Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.
And 31-year-old countryman Kompany lauded Lukaku's incredible desire to succeed, having monitored his progress from his early days at Belgian side Anderlecht.
"I want him to do well - except for in a few games this season!" Kompany told ESPN. "As long as we're ahead of them, I'm happy for him to do really well.
"The one thing you get when you have Romelu is an incredible drive to improve and to score goals. It's something really unique that I've been able to observe over the years because he's been a player from Anderlecht, which is the same youth system where I come from and I've really followed his progress.
"The key thing with him is he believes he's the best player in the world. It doesn't matter whether he is or he isn't, that's the way he approaches every single training session, that's the way he approaches every game.
"If you think you are the best you can never really be satisfied with yourself and therefore you always keep working harder and harder and that's what he does. It's a special player to have but there will be a lot of competition this season."
United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, though they won the Europa League and EFL Cup.
But following the arrival of Lukaku, City defender Kompany believes United are now right in the mix for Premier League silverware.
"Romelu has got one incredible ability. It is his desire to score goals," Kompany said. "A lot of people have commented on Romelu over the years and he has taken a lot of criticism.
"But his biggest strength is his belief in himself and the ability to always score goals and have that drive constantly.
"I think that is what Manchester United bought and that is what they are going to get from him. Therefore they have added a good player to the squad and it is going to increase the competition in the Premier League for the title."
|Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
|Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
|He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
|Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
|Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
|Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
|Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
|Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
|Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
|Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
|Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
|Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
|Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
|Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
|Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
|Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
|AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
|Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
|Atletico guarded over Costa bid
|Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
|Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
|Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
|Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
|De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
|Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
|€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
|Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
|Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
|Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
|Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
|Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
|Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
|Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L
|Nice sign experienced France defender Jallet
|Conte signs new deal at Chelsea
|Juventus and Sampdoria pull plug on Schick deal
|Navas not ready to let go of Madrid number one spot
|Lucas bids fond farewell to Liverpool as he completes Lazio switch
|Ranieri looking to the future with Nantes after making sweet music with Leicester
|Bonucci arrival could signal AC Milan formation change
|Montella finds positives in AC Milan display despite Dortmund defeat
|Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
|Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan
|International Champions Cup: Guardiola meets Mourinho again as Barcelona take on Ronaldo-less Real M
|Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera
|Cassano to keep playing after stunning retirement U-turn
|Barcelona ´200 per cent sure´ of keeping Neymar, amid reports of PSG bid
|Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying
|Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany
|Could James arrival leave Bayern a Muller light? Ancelotti says no
|AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang double downs Rossoneri
|Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links
|Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal
|Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
|Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
|Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
|Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
|Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
|No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
|RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
|Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
|Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
|Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
|Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
|Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
|Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
|Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
|Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
|Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
|World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
|Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
|Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga