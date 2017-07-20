Article

Hughton ´very hopeful´ over Knockaert injury

20 July 2017 17:21

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is "very hopeful" Anthony Knockaert will recover from an ankle injury in time for the new Premier League season.

Knockaert was a star performer for Brighton as they won promotion from the Championship last season, scoring 15 goals and contributing eight assists from the wing.

But the 25-year-old managed only 10 minutes of Brighton's opening pre-season friendly on Friday, a 2-0 win against Fortuna Dusseldorf, before limping off with ankle ligament damage.

"When he did it, you always think the worst and he has got a ligament injury but it's slight which is good," Hughton told reporters.

"We're very hopeful he'll make the season. The good thing is he's got the tough two-and-a-half weeks of training under his belt.

"At the moment, we're looking at a three-week period for him. We'll assess it over this period, it will either be very good news or it will take a little bit longer."

Brighton, who start their first Premier League season at home to Manchester City on August 12, have also announced the signing of midfielder Mathias Normann on a three-year deal from Norwegian second division side FK Bodo/Glimt.

